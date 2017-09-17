UPB student council calls for an end to EJK

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The student council of the University of the Philippines Baguio calls for a stop to extrajudicial killings (EJK), prosecution of perpetrators and a comprehensive solution to the illegal drug problem in a statement.

According to the UP Baguio student council, the EJKs related to the present admnistration’s war on illegal drugs “proceeds to destabilize government systems that maintain social order” that include precepts on justice anchored on due process and respect for human rights.

“A lack of respect for these institutions, to say the least, erodes these foundations of social order and will result in a dysfunctional society,” the UP Basguio student council stated.

The student body pointed to the cases of Kian delos Santos, 17; Carl Arnaiz, 19 and Reynaldo de Guzman, 14 whom the police claimed were killed in legitimate police operations.

“The inconsistencies of the police versions in explaining what they insist to be “legitimate” police operations, against forensic evidence and statements from witnesses, do not allow for an outright acceptance of official accounts,” the statement said.

The UP student body said the EJKs created a climate of fear and distrust in the law and in law enforcers.

The student body said that the proliferation of illegal drugs is a social problem and that law enforcement is just part of the solution.

“However, the lack of acknowledgement from government that this is a social problem resolved in part by law enforcement, is a matter that should be called out while we denounce in the strongest possible terms the extra-legal means of engagement with the problem which does nothing but to target the poor as well as individuals who are at the fringes of society,” the UP student body said.

The student body also said that law enforcers should focus on on large-scale distributors and dealers with the goal to eradicate and terminate their operations.

The UP student body reiterated that the resolution illegal drug problem requires a comprehensive program and not just mere law enforcement.

“A comprehensive program to address the problem of drugs will not yield instantaneous results by any means. But a truly functioning society, aided by the public’s full trust and confidence in the institutions that promote a stable and enduring society, is preferred over a law-enforcement method that is palliative and oppressive for its mailed-fist tendencies,” the student body said. # nordis.net