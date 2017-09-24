UP Baguio remembers Martial Law

By DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Student organizations of the University of the Philippines Baguio held several activities from September 19 to 21 to commemorate the 45th year anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

The first activity was a human installation art spearheaded by the Tanghalang Bayan ng Kabataan sa Baguio (Tabak-Baguio). The installation showed different forms of torture Matial Law victims and survivors experienced in the hands of government troops.

On the same day, UP Baguio Outcrop, UPB’s official student publication, opened their exhibit which featured facts about the disappearance of James Balao and other activists from different years, including those during Martial Law. The exhibit also in commemorated Balao’s 8th year of disappearance on September 17.

Balao was the editor in chief of Outcrop from 1981 to 1982. He was a staunch human rights, a founding member of Cordillera People’s Alliance (CPA). He was abducted some 100 meters away from the regional headquarters of the Police Regional Office Cordillera in 2008.

As an invitation for the Baguio-wide protest action on September 21, the Alliance of Concerned Students, League of Filipino Students Metro Baguio, Anakbayan UP Baguio, Campus Alliance for Dedicated and Unified Action, Amnesty International Philippines – UP Baguio, UP Lakan Baguio Chapter, UP Namnama, UP Subol Society, and Pi Sigma Fraternity Baguio held a local protest action and installation and performance art to condemn the recent administration for its fascist attacks against the people on September 20.

On September 21, different organizations from UP Baguio, including its chancellor, Dr. Raymundo Rovillos joined other organizations from different sectors in a march protest remember the atrocities commited during the Marcos regime. The protest march also highlighted the continuing search for justice for the victims of the recent administration’s state fascism.

To end its weeklong Martial Law commemoration, the UP Baguio University Student Council, together with other individuals, performed a Martial Law simulation at the UP Baguio canteen, noon of September 22. The simulation included “arrests” of activists and journalists. The performers also handed out statements similar to those which were secretly given out during the Martial Law period.

According to Ned Tuguinay, UPB USC Chairperson, the series of activities aimed to raise awareness among UP students about the atrocities during the Martial Law period which took the lives of so many individuals including hundreds of the most promising youth at that time. # nordis.net