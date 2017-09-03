Proposed national ID system is intrusive — ACT Teachers

By KATHLEEN T. OKUBO

BAGUIO CITY — In a recent press statement, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio said, the proposed national ID system, currently being deliberated in Congress as one of the priority measures of the Duterte administration, will move the Philippines one step closer to becoming a police state.

House Bill 6221 mandates the establishment of a Filipino Identification System (to be known as FilSys). It requires all Filipino citizens to provide personal information to the government in exchange for the so-called Filipino ID Card.

Proponents of FilSys in Malacañang and Congress claim that the national ID system is intended mainly to facilitate public and private transactions and the delivery of public services.

Tinio stated, “What they fail to mention is that the proposed legislation empowers the government to collect and retain from each and every Filipino citizen their personal information of unprecedented scope and intrusiveness.”

The information includes, not just the basic personal data (name, birthdate, address, etc.), but also “sensitive personal information,” including biometrics, “race or ethnic origin, marital status, age, color [sic], and religious, philosophical or political affiliations;” “current health, education and genetic records;” and “record of any proceeding on any offense committed or alleged to have been committed.”

This proposed legislation will grossly undermine the right to privacy, (defined as “the right to be left alone”), and give the government a powerful tool of surveillance, control, and repression over all citizens.

Given the deteriorating human rights situation under the Duterte administration, the proliferation of extrajudicial killings, martial law in Mindanao, and total war in the countryside, we will vigorously oppose the passage of the national ID bill and urge the public to do the same, The statement concluded. # nordis.net