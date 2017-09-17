Ilocos greens alarmed over threat of arrest

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Members of an anti-mining group raised alarm after one of their leaders got information that the military was planning to arrest him and his companion.

According to the Ilocos Environmental group Defend Ilocos, Raul Farol who is the lead convenor of the Save Quirino Movement (SQM) and focal person Judith Asiong based in Barangay Banoen are being subjected to vilification by members of the military and police.

In its social media account, Defend Ilocos stated that they recieved a text message this afternoon of September 11, 2017 that Farol heard from a member of the Civilian Auxilliary Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu) that they will be arrested by the military.

SQM is a municipal wide organization in Quirino, Ilocor Sur aimed to strengthen the unity of Quirino folks against destructive mining corporations from entering their area and uphold human rights.

“We condemn this act. The information, especially coming fron a paramilitary armed by the AFP is a clear threat to their safety and well-being. We only have to blame the Duterte regime’s all-out war policy for the attacks against civilians and activists,” the Defend Ilocos statement read. # nordis.net