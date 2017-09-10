Editorial: Just when the going was good

www.nordis.net

Though it looked pretty obvious that the president had already made a sharp turn to the right and could no longer support ‘his friends’ in the left. It still hurts (the masa who voted for him) that he did not support Ka Paeng and Judy at the Commission on Appointees.

Earlier, he had asked the National Democratic Front of the Philippines to fill four seats in his cabinet to show his sincerity at negotiating for peace for the country. The NDFP has nominated Judy Taguiwalo to the DSWD and Rafael Mariano to DAR. But it can be said that he did not mean to keep them for a long time in the cabinet even for the good service they begun and have rendered for the poorer sectors of society.

By the anti poor actions in this administration as in the implementation of his war on drugs that continues to be reported to target the poor, by his Oplan Kapayapaan that is reported to have dropped bombs and militarized the schools and villages of indigenous peoples, by expanding the coverage of his declaration of Martial law in Mindanao over an alleged siege of Marawi City by a so-called Maute-Isis terror group. His hundred of thousands of soldiers, US advisers and all his US made bombs and war toys used to combat the Maute-Isis, are seen to be aimed at killing and displacing indigenous peoples’ villages, farmers and farm workers and the Youth by the thousands. How should we and the rest of the Filipinos react to this?

Especially that now, he does not want to return to the negotiation table for peace in the country or for rooting out the causes of the continuing revolution in the countryside. Without the sincere help of the government for the majority of the poor Filipino people, how is the nation going to achieve change for the betterment of life standards, livelihood, sustainable environment and just equity from the resources of the country? With all that example shown by our president, the better alternative can only be achieved by a united people asserting their right to self determination.

In a message at the Lakbayan 2017, “We, as the national minorities, along with scores of the oppressed under the rotten system, must firmly unite, make a stand and struggle to achieve genuine freedom, democracy, justice and self-determination.” #

The Lacub martyrs

As part of the Lakbayan 2017, on the Cordillera cultural night, relatives of the Lacub martyrs remembered their loved ones in poems and songs which they shared on September 7 at the kampuhan.

As part of the Lakbayan 2017, on the Cordillera cultural night, relatives of the Lacub martyrs remembered their loved ones in poems and songs which they shared on September 7 at the kampuhan.

Reports said that on those fateful days, 4th – 6th of September 2014, the Philippine Army's 41st infantry battalion operations in Guinguinobang, Lacub, Abra killed seven NPA members and separately, two civilian NGO workers: Engineer Fidela "Delle" Bugarin Salvador and farmer Noel Viste. The NPA members were: Arnold Jaramillo, Brandon Magranga, Pedring Banggao, Recca Noelle Monte, Robert Beyao, Robert Perez and Ricardo Reyes. Forensic findings suggested they were taken alive, tortured and mutilated in violation of international humanitarian laws. At the Lakbayan program, they were repeatedly called the peoples' heroes. Justice for the Lacub martyrs! #