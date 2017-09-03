Editorial: International Day of the Disappeared

www.nordis.net

Since the Marcos dictatorship to date there are some 1857 victims of enforced disappearance in the Philippines: 759 were documented disappeared from 1971 to 1986 under the Marcos Dictatorship, 810 victims under the Corazon Aquino administration; 19 under Ramos; 38 under Estrada; 202 under Arroyo’s nine years; and 29 under Benigno Simeon Aquino III. Human rights monitoring shows there are four confirmed enforced disappearances under Duterte in his first year as president.

Desaparacidos, a Spanish word that means disappeared, was adopted by human rights groups to distinguish the victims of other crimes such as kidnapping. In Latin America it refered to the victims of dictatorial governments and military juntas that secretly abducted, detained, tortured and even murdered members of the opposition. Enforced disappearances became a phenomenon during the 1980s where tyrannical states used it in programs to silence dissenters, sow terror and fear, as well as avoid accountability.

Bulatlat described, “Enforced disappearance deprives the victim the right to liberty, personal security, humane treatment, fair trial, equal protection under the law, and ultimately, the right to life. Not only the victims’ rights are violated, as their families are tortured by thoughts of their loved ones’ fate, burdened with the endless search for their remains, and in many cases, threatened by the perpetrators of the disappearance.”

In the Cordillera, the search continues for James M. Balao who was disappeared on September 17, 2008, according to witnesses by men who roughed him up, grabbed him and said they were taking him to the nearby Camp Bado Dangwa. The Camp authorities deny he was brought there.

Also, Jonas Burgos with whom local people find affinity with as was a student of the Benguet State University, and to journalists as the son of press freedom fighter and editor/publisher of We Forum, the late Joe Burgos, He was seen being taken away by state security men and was disappeared since. His mother Editha Burgos now leads the organization in search for those disappeared since martial law under the dictatorship.

James was a student editor of the University of the Philippines Baguio The Outcrop, a founding member of the Northern Dispatch editorial and writing staff, one of the founders of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance in 1984. In the struggle of upholding press freedom and a responsibility of the fourth estate, We miss him very much, his strength and drive for truth. We continue to search for him. As citizens of this country, Let us help the families and friends of enforced disappearances (desapacidos) get Justice and attain Peace. Rage against tyranny. # nordis.net