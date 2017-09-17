Duterte’s all out war raises level of people’s war

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — In a statement sent to the media, National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) Ilocos Spokesperson Rosa Guidon said there is no other way to triumph against the barbarity of Duterte’s all-out war against the revolutionary movement and the people but to raise the level the people’s war and advance the national democratic revolution.

She said that the NDFP Ilocos strongly condemns the spate of attacks against the people under the US-Dueterte regime’s Oplan Kapayapaan. Forces. Under the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army (7th IDPA) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Police Regional Office I (PRO I) are now on violent a rampage after the successful tactical offensives by units under the Fr. Zacharias Agatep Command-New People’s Army (FZAC-NPA) Ilocos.

According to Guidon, Duterte’s mercenary troops vented their wrath on innocent civilians and legal activists for failing to pursue the NPA units that launched the offensives last July 22 in Salcedo, Ilocos Sur and July 28 in San Nicolas, Pangsinan. Ten members of the 81st Infantry Battalion were killed and four were wounded in Salcedo while two Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) members were killed and another one was wounded in Pangasinan.

“Their failures and frustration in curbing the advance of the armed struggle in the region has led them to madness and on a killing spree. They are fabricating encounters, rehashing worn-out propaganda on mass surrenders, and filing trumped-up charges against activists,” the spokesperson stated.

The underground movement stated that in an effort to strike fear among the masses who embraced and rejoiced the return of the NPA in Pangasinan, (Philippine National Police) PNP Pangsinan and the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) abducted, tortured and killed Marcelo Perico, Crisologo Alambra, Arthuro Galvez and Thelma Albano. Perico, 46 and Alambra, 60 are both treasure hunters while Galvez, 64 and his common-law-wife Albano,67 worked as their helper.

According to Guidon, the four went missing on August 24, a day before the false encounter publicized by PNP Pangasinan. The Perico, Alambra and Galvez were presented as NPA who were killed in the said firefight. Albano’s body was found in a different location on August 30. The spokesperson said that all the bodies bore signs of torture.

On August 30, Anakpawis leader Lito Sagurit, 40 years old, was killed by suspected government agents in in San Carlos City, Pangasinan. Sagurit, a tricycle driver was shot in Sitio Mindanao, Brgy. Pampang after his passenger alighted from his vehicle.

Guidon said that the government is fabricating false charges against the people wherein frustrated and attempted murder charges were filed on August 17 against 17 individuals for the August 4 fake encounter in Brgy. Mabileg, Sigay, Ilocos Sur. This was hatched by the 71st Reconnaissance Company and 81st Infantry Battalion, under the direction of Col. Eugenio Osias, commanding officer of 81st IBPA. “They staged the firefight to justify the continued operation in the adjacent municipalities of Salcedo, Del Pilar, and Suyo,” the spokesperson added.

Included in the charges are development and human rights workers based in the National Capital Region and Baguio City.

The Alfredo Cesar Command (ACC), the provincial operational command of the NPA in Ilocos Sur denied that such encounter happened.

Guidon also stated that threat, harassment and intimidations continue. Elements of the 81st IBPA and 7th Civilian Military Operations Company continue to harass and threaten members of progressive organizations in Ilocos Sur.

In a statement published on Facebook, Anakbayan Ilocos said that Tyran Yesan, a youth leader and member of the organization in Brgy. Bugnay, Candon City, was threatened by two members of the military on August 10. He was accused of being a member of the youth group organized by the NPA and was urged to “cooperate”. The men allegedly warned him that if he continues with his activities he will be killed once martial law is declared in Luzon. While filling a blotter on August 13, Cpl. Allan Iligan Mustiso, a member of the 7th CMO stayed with Yesan and company at the police precinct and followed them afterwards. Mustiso is one of the three military men who allegedly harassed the human rights workers stationed in Candon City last June.

On August 29, members of the 81st IBPA separately harassed three individuals. Two farmer leaders of Stop Exploitation who were accused of trumped-up charges in 2004, an NPA raid of the Sta. Lucia Police station. While another Anakbayan member was threatened by the military in Lucbuban, Salcedo.

A certain Col. Castro and two companions went to see Kagawad Leonardo Sabado in Marozo, Narvacan. The colonel asked Sabado to “clear” his name and sign a document but he refused. Instead, Sabado showed them court documents dismissing the case filed against them.

Another group, who refused to identify themselves went to Regelio Vilog in Subadi Sur, Burgos. Vilog was also asked to clear his name, “cooperate” and sign a paper. When he said that the case filed against him was dismissed, the men requested the names of members of his family. Out of fear, Vilog just signed the document.

Six men also went to the house of Jonolito Blaza, member of Anakbayan and Timpuyog ti Mannalon ti Karayan Buaya. They introduced themselves as “in service” but refused to give their names. Blaza remembered them as military personnel who frequented their barangay, asking for information about the presence of NPA. The men accused him of being a rebel. They also invited him to their office to “clear” his name. When he refused to budge, they threatened to charge him for the burning of trucks owned by Philip Morris in Sigay and the killing of a police officer in Salcedo. They left and threatened to return to bring Blaza to their “office”.

“The AFP and PNP are the biggest, most organized and best-armed criminal enterprise in the country. Using the bounty system and supposed cash awards for those who avail of their Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP), officials extort millions if not billions of public funds,” stated Guidon. According to the spokesperson, the 81st IBPA boasted that 14 NPA cadres and members surrendered since January to present.

Guidon said it is not surprising since all Col. Osias can do is to boast of things that never happened.

Guidon said that in truth, his men and PNP personnel have been scouring the region for former NPA rebels who have long left the armed struggle and even civilians, coercing them to avail of the CLIP. The NDFP accused the army of recycling rebel returnees and even present some of their Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) recruits to bolster the number of alleged NPA surrenderees.

“Above the AFP and PNP’s effort to project a successful surrender campaign is their greed for money. It collects a huge share from the cash awards…” Guidon stressed.

Guidon said that victory will be achieved through people’s war where the condition is ripe for allied organizations of the NDFP to expand and muster the numbers to further isolate the present regime. According to NDFP, the culture of violence, apathy and impunity that the madman Duterte, his minions and blind followers have created are showing the people the practicality and justness of having a people’s army and waging the people’s war. # nordis.net