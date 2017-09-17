Bandillo: Makabayan 7

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

“Kinsa ang imong giboto sa katapusan nga eleksyon sa presidente (Whom did you vote in the last presidential election?)” I asked some Lumad youth who are staying at the Sandugo Kampuhan since August.

“Duterte, nakatabang pa gani ako sa lima ka kauban sa Lumad. Kaming tanan nagboto kay Duterte! (Duterte, I even assisted five fellow Lumad. All six of us voted for Duterte!)” responded one Lumad youth.

“Apan naguol kami sa kamatuoran nga among gipili siya (But we are sorry for the fact that we have chosen him),” exclaimed another.

“Naghulga siya sa pagpamomba sa among mga eskuylahan. Naakig gid ako (He threatened to bomb our schools. I am greatly disgusted),” the youth leader said.

There’s pain and disappointment in their responses. Duterte is a source of hope to no avail. Their sufferings continued. They were displaced from their ancestral lands by mining companies. Some were brutally killed by state forces. These prompted them to join this year’s Pambansang Lakbayan-Kampuhan in protest.

Thus, when the news of the defection of Makabayan from the Majority and Duterte reached the Sandugo camp, one could feel the collective sigh of relief. Everyone is rejoicing. There’s this feeling of freedom to fight.

The seven-member Makabayan bloc composed of progressive partylist lawmakers announced its decision to bolt from the super majority in the House of Representatives, as it assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration for turning into a fascist, pro-imperialist and anti-people government.

Whatever happened to (Makabayan’s) unity-struggle-unity with Duterte?

“At the opening of the 17th Congress last year, we joined the Majority consistent with our stand to support the promise of change of Pres. Duterte. Back then, we were encouraged by his reformist and populist actions and pronouncements on a range of issues,” declared Makabayan.

These reforms would include the following: resuming peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), releasing political prisoners, ending neocolonial ties with the US and pursuing an independent foreign policy, addressing the roots of the Moro rebellion, ending labor contractualization, increasing government support to farmers, putting a stop to destructive mining practices, reducing income taxes of rank and file employees, and increasing social pensions, and prioritizing basic social services over infrastructure.

But all these would only become mere pro forma.

Anakpawis party-list Representative Ariel Casilao said the rejection of Judy Taguiwalo and Rafael Mariano as Social Welfare and Agrarian Reform secretaries, respectively, also triggered their decision to bolt from the coalition.

To their credit, Makabayan never waivered in its commitment to social justice and human rights. From the onset, it opposed the Administration’s anti-people bills and policies. It challenged the Duterte’s neoliberal economic policies, his disdain for human rights especially his war on drugs, anti-crime and counterinsurgency campaigns.

Makabayan has also consitently opposed Duterte’s pro-business and pro-war budget; rehabilitation of the Marcoses; the reimposition of the death penalty; extrajudicial killings against poor, suspected criminals and rebels; defunding of the Commission on Human Rights; its anti-poor tax reform package; its modified public-private partnership scheme; the national ID system; the privatization of health services; redefinition of public utilities to allow foreign ownership; and other anti-people policies and measures.

Duterte and his allies are now embarking to undermine the very institutions that serve as a check on his Executive powers and pushing for an insidious revision of the Constitution. They have filed impeachment complaints against Chief Justice, Ombudsman and Comelec. And have threatened to declare martial law nationwide and impose a revolutionary government.

As an independent bloc in Congress, Makabayan vows to expose fascist dictatorship, pursue meaningful reforms and oppose measures that harm our nation and people.

On September 21, Makabayan along with Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, the Movement Against Tyranny and various progressive forces will march towards Luneta to denounce extrajudicial killings and challenge Duterte’s creeping fascist dictatorship.

The Lumad youth of Sandugo shall be marching, too.