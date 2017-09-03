Baguio progressives call for justice, end to state fascism

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Progressive groups and leaders here gathered to express their common call for justice for all victims of extrajudicial killings and an end to state facism on the wake of Kian Loyd delos Santos burial on August 16.

“I am a mother too and I have two sons who are teenagers. I do not want them to suffer the same fate as Kian, brutally murdered by police officers who are mandated to serve and protect the public,” said Mila Singson of the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA).

Singson challenged passersby at the Malcolm Square, to stand with the family of Kian and all others whose kin fell victims to state sponsored killings, in their quest for justice. She also called on them to demand an end to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

“Do not wait until one of your loved ones falls victim to that state sponsored war on illegal drugs before standing up for what is right,” she said.

Singson said that the present administration’s war on drugs has targeted the poor. She said that Kian’s fate, a promising 17 year old murdered by Caloocan police officers, shows how the war on drugs is being waged against the poor.

“The police officers were just following the President’s pronouncements for the police to force suspected drug addicts and pushers to fight back so they could have a reason to kill them,” Singson said.

Singson said that it is but right to put an end to the illegal drug trade and to punish drug addicts involved in henious crimes. “We are not condoning the proliferation of illegal drugs but more than the small drug pushers, the police should focus on arresting the big suppliers and their cohorts,” she said.

Luke Bagangan of Anakbayan-Metro Baguio said that Duterte’s war on drugs proves that the present administration is not serious in uplifting the lives of Filipinos.

“Kung titingnan kung sinu-sino ang mga namatay sa kampanya ng gobyernong ito ay karamihan ay mga mararalita,” he said.

Bagangan said that Duterte and his cohorts fail to see the problem of poverty that pushes many Filipinos to engage in illegal activities such as selling drugs. He said that government should give more priority to poverty alleviation programs. # nordis.net