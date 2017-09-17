Abra youth protests red tagging by the Philippine Army

By KABATAAN PARTYLIST – ABRA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the Kabataan Partylist-Abra Chapter condemned the 24th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (IBPA) for tagging their group and one of their members as terrorist recruiting youngsters to rebel against the government.

“A particularly vicious attack has been launched by the 24th IB of the Philippine Army through its Facebook page, 24th Infantry Wildcat Battalion, on our provincial coordinator, Shirley Ann Angiwot,” stated the group.

Kabataan added that Archbishop Utleg of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tuguegarao has also been slandered by the 24th IB.

According to Kabataan partylist, Angiwot was coordinating a medical mission and mountaineering activity for Archbishop’s Utleg’ social action volunteers which was supposed to be on August 28 to 31 at Boliney. The group said the activity was cancelled because of the army’s spiteful allegations.

The group stated that in its August 20 statement, the 24th IB claimed that “outreach programs” such as medical missions were used by “the enemy” to gain entry to certain areas, and bring services and supplies to the mission participants’ “comrades” operating in the vicinity. It further alleged that Archbishop Utleg’s medical mission participants would include “@Juana”, a rebel who had been tasked to organize a fighting unit in the area by recruiting local youth.

The 24th IB added several photos of Angiwot to its post and captioned one of them “Ito si Ka Juana”. In the caption of another photo, the 24th IB called “Ka Juana” a beauty with ugly designs for the youth (“may mala-diyosang kaanyoan, ngunit hindi maganda ang hangarin para sa kabataan”).

In succeeding posts, the 24th IB has repeatedly been tagging Angiwot as “Ka Juana” as a deceiver of Abra youth and enjoining parents to safeguard their children from her.

“The 24th IB paints an image of us, Abra youth, as children who have no discernment. It is as if we have no capacity or right to determine what we should do with our own lives. Thus, we are vulnerable to deception and brainwashing by people the likes of “Ka Juana”, and should be protected from them by our elders,” the group said.

The youth group stressed that they are sufficiently mature to critically observe and analyse the conditions in their schools, communities, and the wider society. Such conditions they said that made them decide to act as an organized youth group. They vowed not be taken in by the military’s attempts to malign Angiwot.

“We urge our elders to also be critical of the military’s propaganda efforts. We urge all to respect us and our democratic rights!” the statement ended. # nordis.net