74 year old political detainee dies in Kalinga hospital

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Marcos Aggalao, 74 year-old political detainee, succumbed on his bed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kalinga Provincial Hospital at 8:32 AM today September 13, in a little over a year of detention.

According to the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) Karapatan, Aggalao’s body system started to weaken and had difficulty breathing yesterday. Thus necessitating the medical staff to induce oxygen through a manual oxygen pump. He was declared clinically dead by doctors yesterday.

Aggalao was taken from his home in Sitio Dalyagan, Barangay Gawaan, Balbalan, Kalinga province on September 11 last year by army troops belonging to the 50th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (IBPA). At the time of his arrest, he was already suffering from hypertension and ulcer. His arrest happened even while the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and the Government of the Philippines (GPh) had both declared indefinite ceasefires and were still in place.

He was detained at the Kalinga Provincial Jail since then. He was slapped with murder and frustrated murder charges at the local court in Kalinga.

On July 7, 2017, he was rushed to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital after he suffered from a stroke which paralyzed half of his body. He was returned to jail despite his condition where he had difficulty with mobility. His cell mates gave aid literally feeding him and assisting him to the toilet.

His relatives were able to raise P100,000 for bail for his temporary liberty but he was still detained because another murder case was filed against him in a local court in Baguio City.

Aggalao who had signs of dementia, hypertension, ulcer and pneumonia was again rushed to the hospital due to a third stroke last August this year.

On August 29, the local court in Kalinga dismissed the charges against Aggalao.

Aggalao is a former guerrilla of the New People’s Army (NPA) Kalinga and went by the nom de guerre “Ka Munro”. He retired in 2012 due to old age. # nordis.net