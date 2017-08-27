Typhoon Jolina suspends classes, trekking, caving in Cordi

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Classes, trekking and caving activities were suspended while some roads were closed to traffic as Typhoon Jolina passed through the Cordillera region.

Universities and colleges in Baguio City and La Trinidad that include Saint Louis University (SLU) all of its campuses in Baguio and Benguet, University of Baguio (UB), University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB), and Kings Colleges in La Trinidad, Benguet suspended classes today, August 26 as Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility this afternoon.

Local government units also suspended elementary and highschool classes yeaterday, August 25, before Jolina arrived in the region.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) suspended hiking, trekking, caving and other tourism activities in Mt. Pulag and Mt. Purgatory in Benguet yesterday, August 25 as precautionary meassures for typhoon Jolina.

The Sagada Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) also announced yesterday that caving activities are temporarily suspended in Sagada town, Mountain Province.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRMMO) of Mountain Province advised the public to refrain from river activities along the Chico River as torrential rains brought by Jolina caused the river to swell.

According to the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Cordillera, the Tabuk-Banaue road is closed to traffic while the Talubin-Barlig-Paracelis-Calaccad road is open only to light vehicles due to landslides.

Kennon Road is now open to traffic. It was closed to traffic for precautionary measures on August 25.

The OCD reported that 160 families were evacuated in Abra, Mountain Province and Benguet as pre-emtive measures as Typhoon Jolina approached the region on August 25. # nordis.net