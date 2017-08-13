Taiwanese youth celebrate World IP Day with Igorots

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Taiwanese indigenous youth marched, danced and chanted with Cordillera indigenous peoples as they celebrated the International Day of World Indigenous Peoples here in Baguio City on August 9.

The Sixteen Taiwanese indigenous youth representing 10 indigenous peoples’ communities of Taiwan came to the Cordillera in a cultural exchange program with the Cordillera Youth Center of the Cordillera People’s Alliance and the Dap-ayan ti Kultura iti Kordilyera (DKK), an alliance of cultural workers in the Cordillera.

Parece “Daniel” Darularumun of the Drekai people of Taiwan said that they stand with their Cordilleran brothers and sisters in celebrating world IP day as they continue to work together in hurdling the continuing threats to their ancestral land and culture.

Darularumun said that back home they face similar discrimination, marginalization and land grabbing issues as their fellow indigenous peoples of the Cordillera.

“Like the IPs here in the Cordillera, we are also discriminated and labeled differently because of our ethnicity,” Darularumun said.

He said that most of indigenous youth in Taiwan were already born and raised in the cities that they no longer know their culture. He said that their parents were forced to leave their villages to seek work in the cities because of lack of opportunities in their villages and in the process were forced to assimilate.

“One of our campaigns is for indigenous youth to go back to their roots, learn their indigenous culture and help correct the misinformation about them and raise awareness about the plight of indigenous people,” he said.

Darularumun said like here in the Cordillera, Taiwam IPs lose their lands to destructive mining. He said that some of their land were also taken over by resorts and hotels.

Laulav Lujatsaljan of the Paiwan people, in an interview last August 7 said that among the pressing issues the indigenous youth of Taiwan are facing include: loss of most of their traditional languages; gaps in indigenous values and familiarity with their indigenous identity.

“Our land has been exploited. Our natural environment has lost its balance. Our people’s livelihoods and values have been changed. Without our traditional land, the lack and non-practice of our traditional customs and cultures, many of our youth have become unfamiliar with their own cultures,” she said.

Tuhi Martukaw of the Pinuyumayan people said the 16 indigenous youth who came for the culrual exchange program this year is the second batch. She said the first batch of 19 came in 2016.

She said the program includes workshops of theater, music and community immersions.

Martukaw said most of the participants this year are university students taking up degrees in journalism, film and animation among others.

As part of the exchange program, she said the Taiwanese indigenous youth will visit Ifugao and help make a film on the issues and advocacy work the Ifugao youth are facing at present.

“Everything that they learn here in the Cordillera, they will bring back home and share it with their fellow youth there,” she said. # nordis.net