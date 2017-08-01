RTC dismisses charges vs Ifugao political detainees

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — After five years of languishing in jail, Rene Boy Abiva, an employee of the Department of Social Worker and Development (DSWD) and Virgilio Corpuz, a coordinator of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytors Nationwide (Piston) Cagayan, were released today, August 1 after the courts dismissed charges filed against them by state security forces.

Randy Felix Malayao, peace consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), said that Abiva and Corpuz were falsely accused by government forces as New People’s Army (NPA) fighters who staged an ambush against army troopers in Tinoc, Ifugao in April 2012 where 10 soldiers were killed in action (KIA).

Abiva and Corpuz were charged with 12 counts of murder at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Lagawe, Ifugao by 86th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (IBPA) and 5th (Infantry Division) ID. They were detained at the Bureau of jail and Management Penology (BJMP) detention at Tiger Hills, Kiangan, Ifugao.

Abiva was arrested on December 28, 2012 while Corpuz was nabbed in his home in Santiago City in January 2013.

Mildred Abiva, wife of Rene Boy, in a text message said they remember the William Bugatti of the Ifugao Peasant Movement (IPM) for tending to her husband and other political detainees at the Kiangan jail.

“Manong William Bugatti, our dear paralegal who was extrajudicially killed in 2014 by state security agents, diligently worked on the case of our loved ones. We remember him today,” she said in a text message.

The two are now on their way home in Cagayan Valley. # nordis.net