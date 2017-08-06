Publisher’s Note: Erratum

www.nordis.net

In the article “Kalinga farmers reaffirm opposition to hydro power project” published on July 30, 2017, it was stated that “The position paper was made to counter the letter to the Sanguniang Panlungsod of Tabuk submitted by an alleged Minanga Indigenous Cultural Community seeking endorsement from the City Legislative to pursue the UTHP which was rejected in 2002.” The project was rejected by the city council in 2012, not in 2002. Our apologies.#