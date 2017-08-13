Old mine tunnel discharges strong water in Benguet town, 13 families relocated

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Local officials of Itogon town in Benguet are closely monitoring the unusually strong water discharge from an old mine tunnel as it poses danger to a nearby public elementary school.

Mayor Victorio Palangdan said the water discharge started during the onslaught of typhoon Gorio last week and continues until today even after the rains have stopped.

“If the strong water discharge continues, the protection wall we built for the school might not be able to hold up,” Palangdan said.

He further said that some 12 families were already relocated as precautionary measure. “Some of them are staying with relatives for the meantime while several other decided to dismantle their houses and look for a better place to transfer to,” he said. # nordis.net