MP ask DENR to cancel titles over forestlands

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The mayor of Tadian, Mountain Province asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to cancel titles issued over a communal forest that has been invaded by vegetable farmers, despite a permanent environmental protection order (PEPO) issued in 2016 by a Regional Trial Court over what locals call their Sunnyside Watershed.

Tadian Mayor Anthony Wooden, in his July 24, 2017 letter to DENR Cordillera Director Ramon Pablo, requested the DENR to initiate cancellation proceedings for free patents it issued to farmers of neighboring Mankayan town in Benguet province, who allegedly violated the PEPO issued in July 2016.

In a text message, Pablo said the agency has asked the Office of the Solicitor General to pursue the cancellation of the titles.

The PEPO covers some 227.9 hectares of communal forest serving the villages of Dacudac, Lenga, Cadad-anan, Pandayan, Banaao and Cagubatan, which are known collectively as the Sunnyside barangays of Tadian.

But Mankayan cultivators at the watershed argued that they were granted land titles and have paid tax declarations over portions of the watershed which they have converted into vegetable gardens. They also said their titles cover properties within Sitio Bellang, Barangay Balili in Mankayan, and not Sitio Bellang, Barangay Dacudac of Tadian.

The PEPO was imposed by the Bontoc Judge Joseph Patnaan of the RTC Branch 35 in Mountain Province. It tasks the DENR and the mayor of Tadian to monitor and prohibit farming and the cutting of trees within the watershed, and directs the farmers “to cease and desist from planting, tilling and cultivating their farms, and to cooperate in the reforestation of the cultivated and denuded areas.”

The PEPO addresses the petition filed by the Sunnyside barangay captains, who complained that the clearing of the forestland to give way to vegetable gardens inside their watershed affected their water source. The village leaders also said the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers also threatens the health of residents.

A 2015 government survey establishes that lands now being tilled by farmers would not have been alienable being forest property, said Gregory Dulaycan, land management officer of the DENR community environment and natural resources office in Sabangan, Mountain Province. A section of the contested lot at Lenga village falls within Tadian territory, he added.

But the same survey reveals that another section of the contested forestland in Cadad-anan is the subject of a territorial dispute between Tadian and another Mountain Province town, Bauko, as well as between Tadian and Mankayan.

The PEPO requires the agency and the Tadian government to provide quarterly reports about the status of the Sunnyside forest. It also directed them to plant new trees in areas cleared for farming. # nordis.net