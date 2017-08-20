Legalization of marijuana can boost economy of Benguet

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

LA TRNIDAD, Benguet — During his State of the Province Address (SOPA) on August 15 at the Provincial Capitol, Benguet Governor Crescencio Pacalso, on a query said the legalization of the use of marijuana therefore legalizing the cultivation of marijuana will surely boost the economy of people especially to those who know how to cultivate it.

This is his reaction to reports that House Bill N0. 180 or the proposed Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act has a positive response from the members of the House of Representatives (HoR). He said that there are medical researches claiming that marijuana especially its oil processed from the leaves can give relief to people who are terminally ill especially those who are cancer-stricken. He said there are studies where marijuana extracts were found to alleviate people suffering from cancer or other serious illnesses.

Pacalso said the province will welcome the legalization as cultivators will be allowed to plant marijuana but of course under strict monitoring, guidelines and policies. He said it most probably would be on a controlled cultivation acknowledging that cannabis is addictive and it is prone to abuse when not controlled.

He said that if marijuana will be legalized for medical purposes, there will be a possibility that the cultivation will prosper here in Benguet. He said that the climate and the soil of the province is good for marijuana cultivation.

But for now, the governor announced that the provincial government is distributing cacao seeds to all the 13 municipalities of Benguet especially to the areas that were once known for marijuana plantations to curb the temptation to its illegal propagation. He said that the province of Benguet has potential for cacao production.

According to Pacalso, the provincial government has allotted P1 million for the cacao seeds distributed among the farmers of Benguet. He said that they hope cacao cultivation in the province will strive as the said source of chocolates. “Cacao can thrive on high elevations with altitude up to 900 meters above the sea level, he said.

Pacalso said that they are targeting to get a share in the market in the US and even Europe which consume the larger volume of chocolate in the world. # nordis.net