Itogon teachers train on child centered DRRM

By DECERIO PILI

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd), Division of Benguet in partnership with the Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services (CorDisRDS) conducted three days in- service teachers training workshop on School Based Child Centered Disaster Risk Reduction Management last August 19-21, 2017 at Highland Villa Hotel and Restaurant, Bokawkan Road, here.

Teachers and School Heads from Fianza, Tabu, Oling, Lawiguen Elementary Schools – Dalupirip and Gumatdang Elementary School attended the training workshop summing to thirty eight participants including the speaker and facilitators. The training aimed to develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes of the teachers on child- centered disaster risk reduction.

The major topics discussed were Basic Concepts on Child Centered Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation, Children’s Rights and Education in Emergency, School DRRM plan and child-centered DRR integration in school curriculum.

“We may be professionals but honestly we do not know some of the laws on children’s rights. It’s good that we did this activity, at least we have learned,” Mr. Ricardo Samson Jr., Fianza Elementary School Principal stated after the activity.

Project Development Officer II- DRRM, Ms. Nerissa Barbosa, speaker from DepEd, Division of Benguet shared concepts of School Based Disaster Risk Reduction which was the stepping stone of the teachers to review the risks situation of their schools. School hazard maps and art works of pupils showing their perceptions of risks affecting them from their homes to school which were their output during a school-based DRR training helped the teachers to review the School DRRM plans.

Christine Puguon, Gumatdang Elementary School Principal, facilitated discussion on Integration of Child-centered DRR in the school curriculum and Review of Teachers Guide on Lesson Plan Preparation. Teachers and School heads per school collectively did their specific tasks to prepare lessons plans. Presentations and critiquing of the lesson plans was led by the school heads and principals. Take home works for teachers include finalization of SDRRMP and Lesson Plans.

"Through this training, you've learned what to do and what has to be done. You complete your assignments, if the higher authorities approves your finalized SDRRMP and Lesson Plans, they could recommend these to be used as reference of other schools for making their own SDRRMP and LP" said Barbosa.