Hungduan National High wins regional Brigada Eskwela contest

By FLORDELIZA P. TUNDAGUI

www.nordis.net

HUNGDUAN, Ifugao — The Hungduan National High School (HNHS) is named the 2nd placer for the Regional Brigada Contest for medium-sized schools.

HNHS school head Rachel Guinid-Khayad said the award is a testament to the unwavering cooperation and volunteerism of all stakeholders to support the school at the start and throughout the school year.

“In behalf of the HNHS family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude as we congratulate our parents, municipal and barangay local government units and to all stakeholders who contributed and worked for the success of the Brigada Eskwela 2017,” said Khayad.

Khayad said support from the community was overflowing from donations to technical skills, carpentry and electrical services.

“Parents went beyond the required four hour time in the Brigada Eskwela in their desire to support the school’s vision and the Department of Education to provide a friendly and safe learning school or an environment for their children,” added Khayad.

“We will learn from this humble experience to continue our commitment as teachers and school to deliver safe learning environment and quality education for our students,” Khayad said.

Ester C. Aydinan, HNHS Brigada Eskwela Coordinator said that the school’s Brigada Eskwela plan was followed and executed well with the support and participation of all stakeholders.

Aydinan said HNHS will sustain this good practice and strive harder to bring all stakeholders together and work for the best interest of the children. # nordis.net