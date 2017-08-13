Harassment of Ilocos peasants, ‘systematic’ — IHRA

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

SALCEDO, Ilocos Sur — A local peasant group here is under threat of “systematic” harassment by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), an independent human rights watchdog said.

The Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA), in a report, said that members of the Lucbuban Farmers Association, an affiliate of Timpuyog dagiti Umili iti Karayan Buaya (TUKB), are victims of an on-going vilification campaign against progressive organizations by the military and police.

The reports came after IHRA conducted a fact-finding mission, August 4, to look into reports of human rights violations by state forces following a skirmish with the New People’s Army (NPA) in Sorioan barangay on July 22.

‘Age-old tactics’

According to IHRA, the AFP has been using “age-old tactics” in harassing progressive organizations and activists in various parts of the country.

In an interview with a local radio station, Lt. Eduardo Osias of the 81st Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (81 IBPA) claimed that their troops “discovered” a list of NPA contacts after their firefight in Sorioan.

This was refuted, however, by IHRA saying that “the idea of a supposed list of NPA supporters recovered after a firefight is again being utilized to intimidate farmers or coerce them to their will.”

‘List’ victims

In the fact-finding mission report, IHRA documented various modes of harassment committed by the 81st IBPA against community and peasant leaders through the alleged list of communist supporters.

Among the victims was Lucbuban barangay kagawad Eldrie Bagsingit, who was flagged down by army personnel for questioning a day after the July 22 skirmish. According to Bagsingit, he was shown the alleged list by the army personnel containing his name.

The army later shifted its “discovery” claim by saying the list came from an NPA surrenderee from La Union, and requested that Bagsingit inform them of any NPA members coming to the area, “para patunayan mo na ikaw bahagi ng gobyerno,”

Another victim of the alleged list was IHRA secretary general Mary Ann Gabayan, who was informed by her barangay captain that the local police has been requesting information of her whereabouts and employment.

Consecutive harassments

The alleged list also led to the illegal detention of six farmers of Baybayading barangay.

Farmers Ronald Dagui, Dhanjor Hagacer, Divino Tabucol, Isaias Angagan, Ricardo Foronda and Nicolas Acutan were waylaid on July 25 by 81st IBPA troops while searching for a carabao in the July 22 skirmish site.

According to the IHRA report, the six were made to lie face down, their personal belongings, including their cellphones, confiscated, and were taken to the army encampment for an interrogation. The farmers were then shown a list of supposed NPA supporters that included the name of Tabucol, and a former Baybayading barangay captain.

The six were released after six hours, and being transported to the municipal police office where barangay officials vouched for them.

The IHRA also documented subsequent military and police harassment vs. civilians and peasant leaders on July 26, 27 and 29.

Violating international law

According to IHRA, the constant harassment done by state forces is a clear violation of the Customary International Humanitarian Law (CIHL).

The IHRA has rebuked claims made by the 81st IBPA’s Lt. Osias in a July 27 interview with Bombo Radyo Vigan, saying that his troops violated Rules 22 and 97 of the CIHL with the former stating “parties to the conflict must take all feasible precautions to protect the civilian population and civilian objects under their control against the effects of attacks, and the latter “intentional co-location of military objectives and civilians or persons hors de combat with the specific intent of trying to prevent the targeting of those military objectives,”

The human rights watchdog also highlighted the apparent disruption of economic activities due to the military operations and the vilification campaign.

“Out of fear of the military after the 6 farmers were detained, farmers from Brgy. Baybayading kept from going to their swidden farms and rice fields,” IHRA said. “Individuals who have been accused by the military and police of being NPA sympathizers have grown weary of their security that limited their daily routine.” # nordis.net