Group reports AFP-led violations in Quirino, CV

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

NAGTIPUNAN, Quirino — An independent human rights group documented at least five (5) military-led human rights violations in a fact-finding mission here, August 3-4.

The fact-finding mission team, led by the local chapter of Karapatan Alliance for the Advancement of Human Rights (Karapatan) in Cagayan Valley said that 86th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (IBPA) troops committed the violations following an encounter between them and the New People’s Army (NPA) nearby Barangay San Ramos on July 27.

Among the violations documented were evacuations, harassment, economic disruption, denial to immediate medical attention, and a violation of the rights of hors de combat.

Denial of care

In its report, Karapatan detailed the denial of immediate medical care to a civilian during the encounter. According to the group, it took the military at least a day to bring the civilian, Arnold Jamias, to the nearest hospital resulting to a leg amputation.

The military has tagged Jamias as an NPA member, and was captured by 86th IBPA men, July 26.

The human rights group also reported the desecration of an NPA fighter’s remains by the 86th IBPA as a violation of the Rights of Hors de Combat.

Threats and fears

Karapatan also added that at least three residents experienced threat and intimidation from military elements in San Ramos, while two were harassed on checkpoints set up by the 86th IBPA.

The group said that the encounter triggered two waves of evacuations among San Ramos residents, one on July 27 and another on August 2, in fear of being caught in the crossfire. The evacuations culminated in a loss of livelihood among residents.

Call for pull-out

The human rights group concluded its report with a call for the pull-out of state troops in Nagtipunan communities.

A fact-finding mission conducted in Nagtipunan last February also documented human rights violations done by state elements after an alleged encounter with the NPA. # nordis.net