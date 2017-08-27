Editorial: The killing of a 17-year old kid

www.nordis.net

August 26, Saturday, the 17 year old Kian Loyd Delos Santos was brought to his final resting place. He was the grade 11 student in Caloocan who was seen being interrogated and was recorded by CCTV being dragged and brutally punched by state security elements, and later he was found shot dead in the spot these state agents dragged him to.

The Police later explained that he was involved the drug trade for his father and uncles, he resisted arrest and tried to shoot them. Nobody believes this police story line or alibi anymore. The fact is he was a 17 year old, diligent grade 11 student, future of his family and community whom the police murdered in the name of the president’s so-called war against drugs.

Let us mourn his death. and rage, add our voices against the vilification, against the impunity, against the extra judicial killings aimed at innocents, aimed at our youth, our communities, the future of our country, all in an orchestrated war against illegal drugs or so-called drug problem.

True there is a spreading drug problem that has the whole population as a potential market. It is but right that the government and all its forces be mobilized to clean this problem up. Nip it at the source. So far under the US Duterte regime’s police and security agents, only the alleged mules, runners, small time distributors ( sachet size captures), and poor drug users are being pinned down and made victims of so-called arrests and killings, without the benefit of proof, without due process, just a name in a police list of suspects. This practice or this system of running the war against drugs does not like to win the war.

It is appreciated that the Mayor of Baguio stood up for his constituents when his jurisdiction was unfairly listed as a producer of marijuana. Though he was playing fair to admit that the illicit trade of the hemp and Shabu in this region passes thru the City, it would be best to be more proactive at prevention of the trade and supply lines passing thru. And most of all more support for the care and attention for those young kids (homeless or stray) who are seen sniffing paperbags or plastic bags in the parks.

It is also most appreciated that the City executive keeps a strong stand against this extra judicial and illegal practices used in the dangerous conduct of this war on drugs. For as we condole with Kian’s parents and friends and demand Justice for them, nobody wants their children victimized or even threatened like Kian was. Justice for Kian.# nordis.net