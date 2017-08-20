Demolition at dairy farm pushes through

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Department of Agriculture (DA) Cordillera Regional Exuecutive Director Lorenzo Caranguian revealed that they received a letter signed by an official from Malacañang ordering the agency to stop the on-going demolition of illegal structures within the 94-hectare property of DA at Dontogan Barangay of Baguio City at Mt. Sto. Tomas.

Caranguian said that he did not yet read the contents of the letter but he said the letter was signed by a Presidential Adviser which he did not yet name. But he said no one can stop the demolition at the Dairy Farm of the DA as it is strengthened by a Writ of Execution from the Court and was being implemented by the sheriff.

“I cannot just tell the court to stop the demolition for I could surely be sued and it would cost me my job if I will dare to stop the implementation of a court ruling,” he said. He added that the decision of the court came after years of legal battle between the DA and the owners of the illegal structures.

Earlier, a local court issued a ruling that the more than 300 illegal structures be demolished for illegally occupying the government property and also that the structures were erected without the necessary building permits. The demolition started Tuesday last week. According to Caranguian, the demolition will undergo phases as many of the illegal structures are large and made from concrete materials.

Caranguian said that it is but the right time that the government through the DA should recover its properties encroached by informal settlers. “Imagine that the area of the dairy farm is 94 hectares but the DA is only utilizing less than 10 hectares because the rest of the government’s property is being occupied by these illegal structures,” he said.

He said that they are dealing with 221 owners of the illegal structures yet to be demolished that means they have to talk to more than 221 people to ensure that the clearing of the dairy farm will push through peacefully. He mentioned that there are those who voluntarily demolished their structures.

After the demolition, Caranguian said that the DA will construct a building and improve the dairy farm to house a modern research facility that will cater the needs of the Cordillera Region and improve more the services of the DA. He said they are allotting P150 million for the development of the property. # nordis.net