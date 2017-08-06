Chef Wars winners to compete in Singapore

By BRENDA S. DACPANO

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY ― Three chefs from the Baguio Country Club (BCC) were declared national champions in the National Food Showdown (NFS) Chef Wars. They will represent the country in the international cook-off in Singapore this year.

The winners in the professional division, Phoebi Pocais, Jayson Cachero and Crispian Dave Pettoco were presented to media by the BCC General Manager Anthony de Leon during their general assembly on Monday, July 31.

The competitors were given eggs as main ingredient. Pocais prepared for appetizer Stuffed Egg yolk on Egg white Foam, Tuna Avocado Tartare, Choclat Au Blanc. A Mexican and French inspired dish for main course was presented by Cachero which was Herbed Egg, Seared Lapu-Lapu Fillet with Mole and Hollandaise Sauce. Pettoco prepared the dessert of Palitao de Leche in Choco Sabayon Sauce.

Now on its 11th year themed “finding the balance,” the NFS is the only nationwide cooking competition in the Philippines. The grand finals cook-off was held on July 21 at the SMX Convention Center in Bacolod City.

Also presented winners from BCC were Gilbert Idos in the national bartending held in Manila and Chef Art Nucaza in the cake category. Nucaza, a pastry chef and one of the coaches of the BCC competitors, upon learning that there were no entries in the cake category for Luzon, enlisted and prepared a winning entry. # nordis.net