As The Bamboos Sway: Trump is totally out of the closet

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

With the Charlotte episode of hate, Trump, as a racist, a defender of Nazi ideology, and a civil war monger is totally out of the closet. There is no longer pretense that, though voted into office partly by colored people in the United States, by his stance, pronouncements and tweets, he is the president only for the white supremacists.

As David Duke, former grand wizard of the KKK, thanked him for Trump’s support for the white supremacists in the violent clash in Virginia last week, Trump is fulfilling why the KKK helped place him in the presidency. Duke believes that what Trump means by bringing back America for Americans again is for the whites to reign supreme and to kick out all ‘aliens’ from the United States.

This is the only good thing that evolved from the Charlotte incident – that Trump is now fully exposed, in a full melt down, and must now be fully demolished out of the US presidency. A political wall must now also be built to keep white supremacist terrorists and their ideology away from mainstream America. That’s because the founding fathers of the United States have enshrined in the US constitution that all men are created equal. The only way to get back America is for all colors of America, including whites, to unite against Nazi terrorism and get rid of the Donald who is acting and talking akin to Hitler (although, admittedly, Hitler was more effective in his pronouncements).

Obviously, I did not vote for the Donald. I also had reservations against Hilary Clinton but her descriptions of Trump during the preliminaries now rings and comes to the fore. She said “…he will lead us in the wrong direction…he cannot do the job…his ideas are not just different… they are dangerous, outright incoherent… they are not even really ideas… just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds, and outright lies… temperamentally unfit to hold an office that demands responsibility… that requires knowledge… requires brains….”

If so, for how long more will the American people tolerate Trump in the presidency?

On the Charlotte violence, at first, Trump, to disguise his condemnation to include the terrorist acts of the supremacists, said “there was violence on both sides.” He did not condemn the death of Heather Heyer who was killed when supremacist James Allen Fields, Jr. rammed his car into a crowd of protesters (called by Trump as alt-left). Trump would clearly share the idea that the alt-left would be equally guilty of the woman’s death. In defending the supremacists, Trump would clearly share the thought of Justin Moore, the grand dragon for the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan who said that he was glad Heyer was killed. Moore further said “I’m sorta glad that them people got hit and I’m glad that girl died…it doesn’t bother me that they got hurt at all… I think we’re going to see more stuff like this happening at white nationalist events.”

With this thought as espoused by Moore and with Trump in total support, more violence from the supremacists could be brewing. The isolated violent incidents involving supremacists since Trump won the elections have reached a concentrated nodal point when the supremacists descended from all over the states upon the peaceful quaint Charlotte community. Clearly, Trump, instead of excising forces that are disuniting the American people, is fanning a civil war which is not very presidential on his part.

Given that the United States is facing other international problems like the threat of nuclear war with North Korea, economic sabotage with China, and ongoing wars in the Middle East, the civil unrest evolving from Charlotte disunites America and weakens the country. Again, this is not at all presidential on Trump’s part.

Already, criticisms from varied strata of the country, foreign leaders, and US government officials including Republicans have denounced Trump for his Charlotte stance.

But this is not enough. Short of impeaching him, everything else will only be a slap on his hand. Not bestowing upon him the meanest punishment for his transgression of the US Constitution which states that all men are equal will only embolden those who profess inequality to be their right and to further sow their culture of hate.

What must be done must be done. If not, I offer a parallel line to Martin Niemoller’s poem when Hitler was rounding up non-Arians, mostly to be gassed to death. This I offer to my fellow Asians.

First, they came for the blacks, and I did not speak out –

Because I was not Black.

Then they came for the Hispanics, and I did not speak out –

Because I was not Hispanic.

Then they came for the progressive whites, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a progressive white.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. # nordis.net