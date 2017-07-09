Suspend NCIP, DENR exploration permits in ancestral lands

By SHAIRA SANTOS

BAGUIO CITY — In its regular session held on July 3, the city council approved a resolution appealing to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to suspend the issuance of certificates by National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) allowing operation of extractive industries and mineral explorations within ancestral lands.

Councilor Leandro B. Yangot filed Resolution no. 242 appealing President Duterte to issue a moratorium on the issuance of certification of precondition by the NCIP that allows the operation of extractive industries. Further, it also calls DENR to stop issuing mineral explorations to ancestral lands without first securing a certification of precondition from NCIP that requires free prior and informed consent (FPIC) pursuant to RA 8371.

Last March, several barangay chiefs from Lucnab, Kias, Loakan – Apugan, Atok Trail, and Happy Hollow expressed their strong opposition on the mining explorations being done by Golden Era Mining in said areas. Brgy. Happy Hollow is covered by a Certificate of Ancestral Domain and Ancestral Land Titles issued by the NCIP.

According to reports, there were no consultations made with the affected sectors prior to the issuance of permits to Golden Era Mining by the Mining and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and DENR-CAR.

Besides, Congress enacted the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) that recognizes the indigenous peoples’ (IPs) rights to protect their ancestral domains and resources. The IPRA also provides the FPIC process to ensure the protection of indigenous rights and interests. Thus, prior to extraction of resources from indigenous ancestral lands, there is a need to secure a FPIC.

However, there were still cases where extractive activities and mineral explorations on ancestral domains are being permitted by the DENR without first securing FPIC and certificate of precondition by the NCIP.

The city council unanimously approved the resolution during the recent session.