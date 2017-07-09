Sitel serves suspension order vs union leader

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — At least a week after a labor issue broke out, Sitel, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm based in the city issued a twelve-day ’preventive suspension order’ against a union leader alleging “serious and imminent threats” to the firm’s operations.

Sitel Philippines Association of Rank and File Workers (Spark)’s Vicente Toca III received the order, June 29 and was subjected to an administrative hearing after publicizing the firm’s anomalous ‘re-deployment program’ for its employees.

According to Toca, the order came after an operations manager (OM) filed an incident report at the firm’s human resources (HR) department, detailing an assertion between him and the OM on June 27. An OM heads the operations of an account, or department in a BPO firm.

Toca, however, disputed the OM’s jurisdiction during the incident since Toca works for another account in the firm.

He adds that the OM could have called the attention instead the HR or security departments to avoid any rebuttals between him and the manager.

An administrative hearing has since been held on July 4, results of which are expected to come out on July 12.

‘Unfair labor practice’

Toca adds that Spark has already filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) suit with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB)’s regional office regarding his suspension order.

Under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ’s definition, an employer may commit ULP when it dismisses, discharges, or discriminates an employee for having given or being about to give testimony under the Labor Code.

Three city councilors have already filed a resolution, July 3, summoning Sitel, Spark, and DOLE to investigate the labor issue after Spark sought the help of the council’s Committee on Employment, Livelihood, Cooperatives, and Persons with Disabilities. # nordis.net