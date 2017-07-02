Protest actions pay off for SLU union

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — “Our lobbying and concerted efforts have finally paid off,” said Ronald Taggaoa of the Union of Faculty and Employees of Saint Louis University (UFESLU) and one of the hundreds of college instructors and employees who lost their jobs due to the implementation of K12.

Taggao said that protest actions spearheaded by UFESLU earned SLU employees displaced by the K12 program monetary compensation and assured job opportunities.

“Nagsuot tayo ng protest shirts, nagpakalbo at nagrali. Tayo ay wagi,” Taggaoa said.

Taggaoa is among the 415 contractual teachers and 184 regular teachers in Saint Louis University (SLU) left jobless by the K to 12 program. Since August last year, there were no first year college students enrolled because the Grade 11 of the K12 program started. This school year, Grade 12 starts.

Taggaoa earlier pointed out that there will be no first year students for school years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 and no third year and fourth year students for 2019. This resulted to minimal loads for teachers until 2020 that pushed colleges and universities to retrench teachers.

Taggaoa said that UFESLU with the intervention of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Cordillera was able to negotiate with SLU for the compensation of displaced teachers. He said that affected employees will receive a compensation package equivalent to their latest salary multiplied to their years of service. SLU will also give their dependents two years of free education for their dependents.

Taggaoa added that the displaced employees will be given priority for hiring should SLU need additional teachers by 2018. He said that the university agreed not to hire new employees until K to 12 displaced teachers are hired.

Taggaoa also said that the rank of displaced faculty members will be considered. He added that all of the displaced faculty can be absorbed in all the colleges with available load.