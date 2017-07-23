Pocket miners arrested in PMA

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Police officers and Philippine Military Academy (PMA) personnel arrested 17 persons for illegal mining inside PMA premises last July 20.

Police officers from Station 4 of the Baguio City Police Office and PMA personnel rounded up 17 individuals whom they claimed were “caught in the act” of illegally mining near Tower 66 of Fort Del Pilar.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Rufino Zubia, 48, from Basa, Loakan Proper, Baguio City; Dayote Artemio, 47 from Basa, Camp 4, Tuba, Benguet; Miguel Legaspi, 42 from Purok 28, Irisan, Baguio City; Mariano Lacondazo, 38 from Littac Sur, Santol, La Union; Edgar Lupian, 37 from Purok 28, San Carlos Height, Baguio City; Paul Mark Rivera, 31 from Purok 28, San Carlos Heights, Baguio City; Raffy Foy-awon, 28 from Camp 4, Tuba, Benguet; Felmore Empizo, 27 from Camp 6, Tuba Benguet; June Rivera, 27 from Purok 28, Irisan, Baguio City; Wilmer Maclinic, 27 from Virac, Itogon, Benguet; Marvin Lupian, 25 from Purok 28 Upper Irisan, Baguio City; Aimon Maclinic, 22 from Basa, Loakan Proper, Baguio City; Herodes Lingfiawan,21 from Basa, Camp 4, Tuba, Benguet; Joshua Taño, 19 from Purok 28, Irisan, Baguio City; Jake Maclinic, 19 from Paracelis, Mountain Province; and two 17 year old minors.

The officers recovered around 20 sacks of soil; five pieces of newly cut pine lumber used as support for the mining holes; a blower; sledge hammer; chisel; shovel; and 15 flash Lights.

Police still running after other miners who escaped during the operation.

All arrested individuals and seized items are now under the custody of BCPO Station 4, for proper disposition and filing of case against them. The minors were turned-over to the DSWD. # nordis.net