PIA Cordillera office reverts to vacation cottage

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — “Makapasangit” (It makes one cry), is the common word of the personnel of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Cordillera as they have to look for another place to set-up their office after they received a letter from the finance and administration office of Malacañang advising them to vacate the building the agency is occupying because it is already “weak” and needs refurbishing.

In the letter signed by no less than Malacanang’s Deputy Secretary Rizalina N. Justol pertaining to the Lualhati guest house located at the Mansion House Complex, based from the preliminary assessment of the Office of the President-Proper Inventory Team, the building is also dilapidated therefore it needs major renovation or improvement. The said structure is fronting the Baguio Mansion House.

“Thus, we are planning to renovate the guest house, and consequently, to convert it to and be used as the new cottage of the Executive Secretary for easy access to the Baguio Mansion House,” the letter read. Justol also stated that the new building will also be used as venue for meetings, fora and other official functions.

The PIA Cordillera was then advised by the official through PIA Director General Harold E. Clavite to immediately turn-over the property to the OP (Proper)-Assets Management Office to Malacañang’s finance and administration office.

In his facebook page, one of the officers of the PIA Cordillera expressed his sadness over the pending demolition of their office. He said that their agency was there since 2005 and since then, they have served under the administrations of then Presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Benigno Simeon Aquino III and now Rodrigo Duterte.

In a conversation with the members of the Baguio media, he said that the regional office has become a place of convergence for media based not only in Baguio and other parts of the Cordillera region but also the media coming from different parts of the country. He said it has also served as a venue for countless “Kapihan” (Press Conferences) organized by the Cordillera Association of Regional Executives (CARE), the Baguio Correspondent and Broadcasters Club (BCBC) and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) with different government agencies and non-government organizations .

According to Zambrano, they are planning to make a motion for reconsideration. But as of now he said, they have to look for a place to transfer their office.

Meanwhile, the BCBC passed a resolution expressing concerns on the possible impacts of the planned renovation to some of the structures and installations in the compound of the PIA Cordillera. The regional news agency houses two Cordillera indigenous huts and a Dap-ay (Igorot traditional community center) BCBC said that the Dap-ay serves as a solidarity site and ritual area for the media, their partners and other sectors of the society. “Developing the area will diminish the historical value of the structure,” the biggest media organization in the Cordillera stated. # nordis.net