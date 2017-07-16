NPA Ifugao belies AFP claims

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

IFUGAO — The local Nona del Rosario Command (NDRC) of the New People’s Army (NPA) belied claims by the 54th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (IBPA) on a skirmish in Tinoc town, July 10.

In a statement released, July 12, the NDRC slammed the 54th IBPA for declaring casualties among civilians and the ranks of the NPA.

“Sa nangyaring labanan noong July 10, nililinaw ng NDRC na walang namatay sa hanay ng mga kasama. Agad nakaatras ang mga kasama na buo at ligtas. Hindi rin totoong mayroong sibilyan na nadamay o namatay sa labanan,” the statement read.

The firefight, which happened in Sitio Abaka, Danggo barangay, ensued after the NDRC claimed to hold a medical mission in the area.

“[Ginagawa ng 58th IBPA ito] Para itago ang kahihiyan na wala silang napatay o nahuling NPA sa ginawa nilang atake sa yunit, ang ipinapalabas nila ay maraming kaswalti sa mga kasama,” the command adds.

The command claims that Danggo, along with other interior communities in the country, is territory of national minorities “systematically denied of social services” by the government.

‘Fake news’

The revolutionary group have been denouncing efforts of the Philippine Army to propagate ‘fake news’, saying that it is a ‘psywar tactic’ designed to raise morale among state troops.

“Desperadong pamamaraan [ito ng AFP] para itaas ang kanilang prestihiyo at morale kahit pa sirang-sira na sila sa mata ng masa,” the NDRC statement said.

The command adds that the 54th IBPA continue to commit “grave sins” among the peoples of Danggo including illegal checkpoints, and continuous shelling in interior sitios triggering fear among locals in the area. # nordis.net