Ilocos peasants hit gov’t troops for rights violations

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Solidarity of Peasants against Exploitation (Stop Exploitation) condemns the harassment, illegal arrest and detention of its members by state security forces.

In a statement, Zaldy Alfiler, Stop Exploitation secretary general, said that on July 26, leaders Timpuyog ti Umili ti Karayan Buaya (TUKB) reported that a certain police officer Battad from Salcedo municipal police were asking for the names of their farmer-members. The police claimed the order to check on the farmers came from the military.

Alfiler said that on July 25, six farmers from Brgy. Baybayading, also in Salcedo town were detained by members of the 81st Infantry Battalion.

According to barangay officials, the military accosted Divino Tabucol, Dhanjor Hagacer, Isaias Anganan, Ricardo Foronda, Sr., Ronald Dagui, Nicolas Acutan, Ricardo Foronda, Jr. at around 9:00 AM but were only turned over to PNP Salcedo around 7:00 PM.

The victims were interrogated. The military showed them a list of 18 names of Barangay Babayading residents whom they claimed to be New People’s Army supporters.

Alfiler said that a few days earlier, Lt. Col. Osias, commanding officer of the 81st IB claimed that they were able to retrieve documents containing names they alleged to be “sympathizers” of the revolutionary movement.

“We believe that this is a ploy of the AFP and PNP to red-tag, vilify and possibly implicate our members with the reported firefight that transpired between the government troops and NPA in the same municipality,” Alfiler said.

Alfiler added that they were not surprised that state security forces trained their sight on peasant leaders in their supposed counter insurgency program because this has been the case for decades now.

“In fact, leaders of STOP Exploitation have been persecuted and detained for trumped-up charges before,” Alfiler said.

Alfiler said that in 2000, several Stop Exploitation leaders were arrested, detained, tortured and slapped with trumped up charges for the death of Conrado Balweg. All the cases were later dismissed. Trumped-up charges were again filed against four Stop Exploitation leaders for the NPA raid of the Sta. Lucia Police Station in 2003. For lack of evidence, all the cases were again dismissed.

Members of the 7th CMO unit of the AFP based in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur likewise accused members of STOP Exploitation in Brgy. Bugnay, Candon City of recruiting for the NPA. The PNP and AFP have continuously harangued members of TUKB during the height of the campaign against military encampments in communities and public places in Sta. Lucia, Salcedo and Sta. Cruz from 2012 to 2016.

Elements from PNP Sta. Lucia and the military also maligned its members from Paoc Norte and Conconig East after its general assembly in October 2015.

“Without a doubt, the frequency and intensity of attacks against peasant communities and organizations will increase after the vile and hateful pronouncements made by President Duterte against the people’s movement at the press conference after meeting the protesters outside the Batasang Pambansa last Monday, July 24,” Alfiler said. # nordis.net