From Under This Hat: Affirm the selected Baguio Ibaloy IPMR

By KATHLEEN T. OKUBO

www.nordis.net

Let us make the System work also for the Igorots not only of Baguio but for the greater number of national minorities of the country.

Until today, national minority communities of Marawi City in Mindanao are being driven away from their traditional and ancestral homes and livelihood by the cruel acts of war by the government, led by the US militarists using the Filipino soldiers sworn to defend their country and their people from foreign invasion or so-called international terrorists. Let us pray the Marawis may return to their homes safely and with the assistance to really rebuild their war torn lives. We have heard stories where areas were invaded and the communities in occupation were driven out then after the militarized cleansing, the lands are titled to other people or even faceless companies other than the original and real owners.

In Baguio, the place where the Igorot (people of the mountains or indigenous peoples) lands were first recognized and awarded “native title” by the Supreme Court, the people do not still hold a certified recognition of Ancestral Domain (of the Ibaloy) by the Philippine government. Nor has the commission in charge of upholding indigenous peoples’ rights stood up to the finish for the original settlers of Baguio with respect to their rights over their land, resources and government representation despite of the Ibaloy raising it legally with responsible government agencies.

The recognition and certification by the facilitators and the Ibaloy representation at the General Assembly organized with the help of the Baguio desk of the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in response to the petitions made for the selection of a Baguio Ibaloy as the first Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) to seat in the City Council by several individual Ibaloys and organizations, the Cordillera Peoples’ Alliance (CPA), the City Council and the Cordillera Elder’s Assembly; by way of word-of-mouth, by letters and written resolutions; must be respected and upheld.

Mind you, the latter three indigenous peoples organizations -even the city council has members from tribes of Mountain Province, Kalinga and Ibaloys – are composed by Igorots from all over the Cordillera; respected elders, papangat, IPMRs, bocaps, women, LGBT, youth and students. These groups are informed of what and importance of the IPMR in relation to their communities here and in their provinces, and why the Ibaloy must be able to represent itself in their own territorial LGU.

I believe it was an underhanded move to have convened that Consultation-Assembly last June 24 to decide to change the IPMR selected in that Ibaloy general assembly convened eight months ago. Especially that the NCIP regional office has even commissioned a team to re-check the process and validity of the representations made to the Ibaloy assembly and that the team has even upheld that the assembly had complied with the general rules and guidelines which by consensus the same assembly had approved.

It is not clear though why the NCIP regional director is holding back the affirmation of the selected Baguio IPMR considering it has been eight months ago that the selection was made. Entertaining that complaint filed this long because the selection for an Ibaloy IPMR did not include the Kankana-eys or Kalanguya, or the Bontoc, Ifugao, etc. has been explained and understood. With the complainants misinforming those they have filed the complaint with should have been enough basis to throw it out of the NCIP regional concerns. I hope they spent for your coffee at least. Sorry, that I chose to ventilate and share the disappointent here instead of suggesting an oust campaign.

It is more productive and advantageous to make the system work for the greater population, especially national minorities than trying to use it for narrow interests. # nordis.net