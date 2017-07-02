Editorial: Those Leftists appreciate PRRD?

www.nordis.net

It feels like people, especially the leftists, have not completely lost trust in the seemingly fumbling and temperamental leadership.

It is going to be the close of the first year of the presidency of his excellency Rodrigo R. Duterte (PRRD) and he will deliver his State of the Nation Address in a few weeks. This will, as usual, disturb the opinion polls as people — politicians, critics, advocates, trolls, rumormongers, pro and con propagandists, the man-on-the-street, etc. — shall vent their reactions in “the barbershop” or through media. Let us hope these critics make their opinions constructive for the better.

As early as this past month, the progressives or the leftists have already been making known their assessment of the PRRD’s performance and fullfilment of his campaign promises in his first year in Malacañang. And despite of being, most of the time, at the receving end of most of the fascist and oppressive acts of repression by the (his) state forces, the organized left have remained appreciative of PRRD’s progressive stance and promises.

Without being blind to the wider conditions that affect the political situation and economy of the country, the organized sectors have presented an agenda to PRRD at the start of his term and hoped to see changes made to the nation’s advantage. It is by this agenda that these progressives assessed what has been accomplished this year and what it means for the coming years under the incumbent president.

Definitely the president is quite different from the past presidents who have kept using the imperialist’s Red scare to keep the people at bay while their common resources are plundered. PRRD is the only president who proclaimed he is a ‘socialist’ and an ally of the Left. He has appointed staunch critics of past administrations who have been recommended by the Left to his cabinet. He revived the peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) to negotiate at rooting out the causes of the revolution, the causes of poverty, the causes of unpeace and injustice.

He has issued orders to support leftist demands like ending contractualization, the release of political prisoners, pursuing an independent foreign policy, among others. BUT (with emphasis) these orders have been interpreted into department orders and other government memos that have entrenched or even strengthened the very exploitative issues against the working class, the landless peasants, the homeless urban poor, tax payers, migrant workers and indigenous peoples.

And, to make things worst are the militarists and neo-liberal lackeys in government, the US-militarists instigated war in Marawi and conducted air raid bombings against peasant and indigenous people’s communities from north to south that hold PRRD’s “countrymen” hostage while they over turn the president’s well meant orders for the upliftment of the Filipinos.

Readings of the progress of this president still encourages people to trust in whatever good there is in this presidency, support him take on the real issues of the people on the ground (our issues for peace, equality, justice…), and build programs with these people to best serve the greater nation.

It still is the people’s unity in the struggle for change that will be decisive.# nordis.net