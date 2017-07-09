Cordis conducts palay production training

By CORDIS

BAGUIO CITY — “Kasla saan nga kapapati, ngem nu panpanunuten dagiti daduma a teknik ket dati nga araramiden met. Medyo maamak ak nga agraep aglalo ket babasit launay ken sagaysa ti raep, ngem magagaran ak nga mangpadas ditoy” (It seems unbelievable but come to think of it we used to do some of these techniques of Palay Production. Although I am wary, especially that the seedlings are so small and young, and spaced widely, but I am excited to to try this technology.”), said Alfredo Mulang during the Organic Palay Production training held in Manapnap, Binasaran, Malibcong, Abra on June 21-22.

The training which was facilitated by the Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services under its project Building Resiliency of Indigenous Communities on Climate Change Adaptation was a part of the Sustainable Agriculture module. It focused on Palay production (increasing rice production) and pest management.

The training aims to teach techniques on increasing rice yield that includes seed selection, transplanting techniques and water management. It also promotes traditional practices such as Alluyun (self help), traditional rice variety conservation and traditional pest management.

Rice is the main crop in Manapnap, they have 2 cropping called Ulitay (main cropping season) and sawali, but still the community experiences an annual 8 month rice shortage.

The main reason for rice shortages is the lack of an irrigation system. Rice fields rely most on rain and with the unpredictable weather conditions the agricultural calendar is also disrupted. This is mainly why only few plant during the sawali season.

Second is the lack of farming equipment and draft animals. There are only 2 families who own a carabao necessary during land preparations. Due to this, farmers wait for their turn to use a carabao. This results to unsynchronized farming production which actually attracts swarming of pests and causes lesser harvest.

Third is the presence and lack of control over pests like rats, golden apple snails, rice bugs, army earthworms and more. Moreover, in these steep mountain areas there is a greatly limited area for possible farm expansion.

The two days training includes discussion of the peasant situation in the Cordillera Region, principles on why sustainable agriculture is encouraged, like pest and alternative pest management and techniques of palay production.

The participants were given a chance for a supervised practice of these techniques in a rice paddy owned by one of MCO members. Trial farms were also set up in order to see whether these techniques are appropriate in identified communities.