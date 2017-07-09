Classrooms still unfinished

By CHRISTIAN PATRICIO

BAGUIO CITY — Two months have passed since the classes started for the public and private elementary up to junior high school students in most schools here in Cordillera. However, public schools are still on the rocks as classrooms are still not enough to accommodate all students in the region.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), with SkyCable and the Public Information Agency (PIA), held the 1st Kapihan in the DPWH Multi-Purpose Hall, Baguio City.

The press conference talked about the recent accomplishments of the department. DPWH-CAR, as one of the departments responsible for the construction of school buildings, also presented the state of the problem on the school buildings here in the Cordilleras.

Lack of classrooms

“Meron pang mula sa 2016 na 111 (school buildings). 50.2% lang ang accomplishment po natin. Nagkaroon po ng problems sa paggawa po ng schools natin. Sa department po namin, binigyan po kami ng standard designs ng mga school buildings at standard din ang binibigay po sa ating pera,” said Nerie D. Bueno, DPWH’s regional director.

Bueno rooted the problem of school building construction on the DPWH regional branch’s past budget. As the terrain of the Cordillera Region is different from other regions, there is a need to change the design of the schools. However, the design that is always given to the department was still the standard design provided by Department of Education. Therefore, the construction budget given to DPWH-CAR is also a standard budget.

Another factor to the problem is the changing weather conditions here in Cordillera. The construction tends to halt as rain pours constantly and construction is stopped indefinitely on certain months. Adding all of these, DPWH-CAR faced delays on the bidding and construction of the school buildings.

When asked about the updates on this problem, Bueno answered positively.

“Hopefully po ay 28 projects (from different district offices) but ang mga iyon ay still under detailed engineering. Dahil po nagkaroon po kami ng MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with Department of Education na lahat ng ating projects na budget para sa school buildings ay hindi na po standard na (amount) pera. We have to decide depende po sa location ng ating school buildings. So, mas better po.”

The problems on the classrooms are expected to end this December, as stated by Bueno.

An old problem

“This problem is not new to the students here in the Cordilleras,” said Julie Doroja of Kabataan Partylist Cordillera.

She added, “Even before, the lack of classrooms is a problem here in the region, and even on the national scale. In the countryside up until now, many students are still forced to cross an exhausting trail of mountains and rivers just to attend school. This problem is reinforced by the implementation of the K-to-12 program.”

Up until now, the lack of classrooms is still a standing problem in the national scale. Doroja said that the implementation of the K-to-12 program was forced by the government so the Philippines could cope up with other ASEAN countries and globalization, even though the country itself is not ready. This leads to sacrificing our competency in our education just to be dictated on by other foreign countries, stated by Doroja.

The lack of classrooms is a national problem that is still needed to be recognized by the present administration. People should wait for the upcoming state of the nation address to know if there will be any solution to this recurring problem. # nordis.net