Camp 7 residents redeem public land

BAGUIO CITY — After a series of petitions, the residents of Purok West, Camp 7 succeeded in redeeming a parcel of land from the “Talaveras”.

On March 21, Brgy. Camp 7 council unanimously approved Resolution 9, series of 2017, requesting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to assist its constituents redeem a parcel of land of their barangay that has been applied for and occupied by Leonila Talavera, Julius Talavers, and Clementina Talavera.

This issue has been continuously faced by the barangay constituents since 1998 when the Talaveras filed their Townsite Sales Application (TSA) for the said parcel of land of about 3500 sqm. The said lot was identified as a ‘city land need’ area by the City Land Needs Identification Committee on Oct. 12, 1989.

As a response, the city council passed Resolution no. 178, s.2000, requesting DENR-CAR to withhold the TSAs filed by the Talaveras until the complaint of the officials and residents of Brgy. Camp 7 is resolved, in June 2000.

On Sept. 2000, the city council approved a resolution requesting DENR-CAR to cancel the TSAs filed by the Talaveras considering that the lots covered by their applications has been reserved for Brgy. Camp 7 under Res. 345, s. 1990.

The lot was previously reserved for the construction of barangay needs such as Multi-purpose Hall, Basketball Court, and Satellite Market as indicated in the City Land Needs and Identification Report dated Oct. 12, 1989.

On 2013, Brgy. Camp 7 filed a petition-letter addressed to DENR-CAR Regional Executive Director signed by concerned residents.

Despite the clamors, Atty. Anselmo Abugan, then acting Secretary for Legal Service of DENR, recommended that the TSAs filed by the Talaveras be processed. Further, Abugan indicated in a memorandum dated Mar. 23, 2015 that the lands applied for be awarded to these persons.

In the recent session, the city council invited DENR-CAR Regional Executive Director and Punong Barangay of Camp 7, Constancio Danao. Only Danao, along with Kagawad Angelina Ramos, who acted as the presiding officer when Res. 9, s.2017 was approved, were present and conveyed their complaint.

The city councilors also called the attention of the City Building and Architecture Office (CBAO) to report about their involvement of the said case. According to CBAO, the buildings in the lot being occupied by the Talaveras are scheduled to be demolished on August 15-16, 2017.