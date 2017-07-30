Baguio people’s initiative brews vs e-gambling

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — In a bid to uphold Baguio City as a “character city”, people from various sectors in Baguio who attended, a public hearing at the Baguio City Hall on a resolution rescinding an earlier council approval of an operation of electronic bingo (E-bingo) in the city expressed their willingness to gather many signatures as possible to push for a “people’s initiative” to create a resolution or ordinance against E-Bingo including other forms of gambling.

Aurelia Suclad of the Baguio-Benguet Ecumenical Group (BBEG), an advocacy group especially against the entry of gambling in Baguio City and Benguet said that some of the councilors seem to have abandoned them again. She said that they have passed many signature campaigns against gambling citing how they gathered thousands of Baguio folk’s signatures against the entry of casino in Baguio. She also said that the people expressed their opposition to e-bingo through signature campaign and lobbying at the door steps of the Baguio City Council yet still she said they were surprised that the council still passed a resolution of “no objection” to e-bingo.

She said that they are losing hope on the council and she doubts that some of the councilors especially those who voted before in favor of e-bingo will rescind their vote against e-bingo. “What is needed now is a decisive measure that will show the real sentiments of Baguio people on gambling especially that e-bingo,” she said. She stressed the need for a people’s initiative.

Former councilor Lourdes Tabanda said that the passing of the council resolution stating “no objection” to e-bingo operation is questionable. She said there are factors that were not addressed like the legal and moral aspects of such.

During its regular session on May 22, the city council approved Resolutions 176 and 176-A interposing no objection to the operation of an electronic and traditional bingo outlet in the Albergo Hotel by Bingo Palace Corporation and the renewal of the operation of the electronic and traditional bingo outlets in SM City Baguio and Baguio Center Mall by Highland Gaming Corporation. In a resolution, Councilor Maria Victoria Mylen G. Yaranon argued that some of the councilors failed to consider the merit of the petitions and position papers submitted by the various religious groups and concerned sectors when it approved the two resolutions. She said there was a total disregard of the sentiments of the residents against the existence of gambling joints in the different parts of the city.

According to Tabanda, Albergo Hotel has already expressed its refusal to provide an outlet for e-bingo and traditional bingo.

Yaranon was not present during the approval of the two resolutions in favor of e-bingo as she was in the burial of her father Braulio Yaranon who was the former City Mayor and a staunch anti-gambling advocate. She said earlier that if she was present that day, she could have voted against it and subjected her colleagues to a deliberation on the matter. Only Councilor Peter Fianza voted against e-bingo while another councilor, Robert Ortega was on official leave during the council’s May 22 session.

As a result of Yaranon’s objection, the City Council decided to convene as a committee of the whole to study her proposed resolution rescinding the earlier two resolutions. In the public hearing that was supposed to be attend by all the councilors, only Yaranon, the Chairwoman of the Council Committee of the whole Elaine Sembrano and Councilor Fianza faced the people who attended where almost all of them expressed their objection to e-bingo and any form of gambling. Most of them are barangay officials and residents of different barangays of Baguio City including religious sectors and non-government organizations. Yaranon told the people who were there that they were not gathered at that moment to condemn the councilors who voted against e-bingo but to pray for them and ask them to reconsider their stand and hear the people’s cry against any form of gambling in the city.

Sembrano said that they will gather all the reactions of the people especially those who attended the public hearing. She said they will compile them and submit it to the council and study them and hopefully come up with a council action regarding the matter.

Suclad said that if the council will fail again to listen to the voice of the people, they will push for the people’s initiative and will not stop until gambling will not be stopped. # nordis.net