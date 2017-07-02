Baguio dads summon Sitel for work scheme

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY — Three city councilors filed a resolution summoning Sitel management, a business process outsourcing (BPO) to shed light on the firm’s employment scheme that earned the flak of its workers.

Councilors Arthur Allad-iw, Faustino Olowan, and Leandro Yangot, Jr. filed the resolution after newly-formed Sitel Philippines Association of Rank and File Workers (Spark) sought the help of the council’s Committee on Employment, Livelihood, Cooperatives, and Person with Disabilities on Sitel’s ‘re-deployment’ scheme.

The said scheme leaves a worker without pay while awaiting transfer to another account or department. According to Spark, the process may take as long as six months and have often pushed workers to resign and look for other jobs to survive.

The group has also claimed that the firm’s scheme is “inhuman” and “a demotion” to several regular employees.

According to the resolution, the re-deployment allegedly puts regular employees under threat of termination that may be construed as constructive dismissal.

Spark’s Vicente Toca III has been put on preventive suspension by Sitel’s management as of late after the issue broke out on June 21. Members of the workers’ association, who refused to be identified, have expressed fears of forced termination and harassment from the management.

The resolution also seeks to invite Sitel employee representatives and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regional office to appear before the council to clarify matters.