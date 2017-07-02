As The Bamboos Sway: Pearl River and ‘Made in China’

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

I am not saying the I like Chinese products. I am saying that, more often, I have no choice but to use them. I am also saying that for those who sort of hate China and often blurt “we should boycott Chinese products,” you might want to reconsider your position for, if this is your wish and your wish would come true, you might be naked now. You might not even be able to tweet, email, Facebook pm, text or use any other social media to communicate your ‘hate’ against products ‘Made in China.’

Whatever techno device you are using, whatever gift you gave for fathers’ or mothers’ day, whatever toy you bought for your children or grandchildren for any occasion, or whatever from the most humongous electronic stuff to the minutest spinner; chances are they were designed in California or Japan but assembled in China. And even if they were made elsewhere or just in mainland USA, if they need batteries, they may not function without batteries, yes, that are “Made in China.”

But many know this fact already. I just confirmed this to myself in my three-day sojourn to the so-called manufacturing center of the world along the Pearl River in southern China ending in the delta window to the world, Hong Kong. Cruising through Guangzhou, Guangdong, and Dongguan, our driver kept pointing to lines of assembly factories (a lot of prefabs or long stretching buildings) saying “over there is where Adidas shoes are being made…Nike factory…stuffed teddy bears…women’s garments…” and on and on. Traffic is also heavy. From 8:00 to 9:00 in the morning, cars and other public transportation zip through the highways as workers, students, and others rush to their destinations. From 9:00, a normally hour drive could take as much as two hours and a half. The fast lane crawls with private cars and public transportation. At the middle and rightmost lane (of usually three lane highways) snail miles and miles of humungous and smaller trucks full of products to be brought to shipyards, trains, and planes for delivery anywhere in the world. If you are tracking an item you have ordered online and tracking says ‘on transit’, chances are your order is in one of these trucks.

The Chinese consider, in Fengshui, the Pearl River as the bringer of good luck to these manufacturing factory bubbles. Flowing through the hub of manufacturing companies, no one can certainly doubt that. The River, also known as Zhujiang or the Canton River, is China’s third-longest river after the Yangse and the Yellow Rivers. The River is also called such because of the pearl-colored shells that lie at its bottom in the section that flows through the city of Guangzhou. In support of the industries, the government makes sure that the Pearl River’s estuary, Bocca Tigris, is regularly dredged to keep it open for ocean vessels which transport finished products. Providing energy for the industries, the government had also installed a 500 kV-power line, suspended from three of the tallest pylons in the world, the Pylons of Pearl River Crossing, which crosses the river near its mouth.

As an economic hub of China, The Pearl River Delta (PRD) or the Guangdong—Hong Kong—Macau Greater Bay Area, is one of the most densely urbanized regions in the world and is considered an emerging megacity. The PRD had a population of 57.15 million at the end of 2013. According to the World Bank Group, it has become the largest urban area in the world in both size and population.

With the high demand of products to be manufactured in China, only Sunday is considered a non-working day at the PRD. While a Chinese worker may be earning less compared to US standards and the dollar at 6.8 RMB, his basic necessities are relatively affordable. According to Trading Economic indicators, the unemployment rate in China has dropped to 3.97% in first quarter on 2017. This 3.97% is actually those still on the hunt or trying to fit their qualifications for the 5,930,000 job vacancies.

To balance the fumes from industries that cause pollution in the areas, the PRD had kept large portions of the environment with forests. Thick foliage also lineup the streets and are at every available corner of the cities. Most importantly, the government, through the China Southern Power Grid and the China South Grid Energy, continuously develop, implement, and construct alternative renewable energy resources not only to efficiently power the factories and the communities but to forge preservation of the environment programs. The government has also outlined a program to surpass the current status of the PRD as an economic hub of the world up to the 2040s. For the Chinese government, planning and resolute implementation of plans is the key for the benefit of its people.

Before I end this article, here are other notes: For those countries who want to expel their immigrants because they are stealing the jobs from the locals, those who have ‘stolen’ their jobs are already outside of the countries like China. But that is for another article. And while other countries are busy bombing other countries to wreak havoc on the lives of civilians, killing them, dislodging them, and not accepting them; China is busy manufacturing products for the enhancement of lives of people around the world – with, many of them, ironically complaining and wanting to boycott products “Made in China”. But that is also for another article.

And by the way, I may not have seen the whole of China but where I was, I did not see any beggar or homeless person pushing a cart of their only dirty belongings anywhere around the cities. There were also no police or, as in the Philippines, hordes of traffic enforcers like the MMDA.

Of course, this piece is just my opinion that, while I was there, was made in China. # nordis.net