As The Bamboos Sway: ‘D’ for Digong, Death & Destruction

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

After a year as President of the Philippines, Rodrigo ‘Digong’ Duterte is proving to be a dud. Popularly voted into the office for expected ‘change is coming’ by Filipinos fed up with the old systems of government, he has nothing substantial to show to fulfill his campaign promises. He has instead instituted death and destruction. He is now worthy only to be cursed with far more venomous blurts compared to what he had bestowed upon institutions, situations, foreign presidents, and the Pope.



Apart from wringing off corruption in the government, eradicating crime, and crushing the drug problem; he promised genuine land reform, industrialization, and federalism. He also promised to remove contractualization to benefit workers, free all political prisoners to forward peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed New People’s Army (NPA) through the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), and to kick out the US Armed Forces out of the country. He promised these because, according to him, he is THE leftist president of the Philippines.

Apart from cosmetic starts, however, none of his promises stand on solid grounds. After a year in office, nothing solid could be gleaned towards their fulfillment. Worse, there is no program for their implementation towards the duration and end of his tenure. While his fanatic followers may argue that a year is not enough for him to institute his promises, no concrete foundations of their being fulfilled are at the fore. While others may also argue that the Mindanao crisis may have distracted him, the shadows of the non-fulfillment of those promises have long existed before the Maute war.

His having buried the grandest of all oligarchs, former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani remains the hallmark of his kowtowing to graft in the government. His steps to forgive PDAF queen Napoles shows he condones anomalies in the handling of the coffers of the government. His jailing Senator Leila Delima shows he cannot accept criticisms as is the democratic right of anyone within the Constitution of the Philippines. While his PNP Chief boasts that the crime rate has gone down due to the administration’s war on drugs, the biggest crime perpetuated by the government itself is the extra judicial killings of 8000 and counting impoverished alleged drug users – at the same time setting known leading drug lords scot free.

While he criticized his predecessors for non-implementation of genuine land reform, he does not have a program himself to institute what should benefit the broad masses of peasants who constitute 75% of the citizenry. While promising steel production among others to promote industrialization to provide employment for workers, not a thread of steel could be seen being sown into the economy. Even contractualization which he promised to eradicate persists to the detriment of workers.

Claiming to be a leftist, he revived the peace talks with the NDFP-CPP-NPA which were scuttled by his predecessors. To effect this, he promised to release all political detainees. To date, after releasing only 19 who take part as consultants, over 400 still languish in prison. He also turned on and off the buttons of the peace talks, ceasing unilateral ceasefires and blaming the NPAs for attacks on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) when it is the AFP that have caused the cessations – showing that he lacks control over the AFP. Ending the peace talks means he is not interested to pursue the rationale of the talks – that of identifying why there is an armed rebellion in the country and identifying the socio-economic solutions to the roots of the armed rebellion. These solutions are supposed to alleviate the sufferings of most Filipinos. Not considering the alleviation is to be anti-people and a leftist, Duterte is not.

Moreover, he had promised to kick out foreign troops out of the country. He has not. Worse, he has welcomed China’s donation of arms with the purpose of strengthening the AFP for he Duterte has said to the leftists, “if you want 50 years more of war, I’ll give you 50 more years. His martial law declaration in Mindanao when the Marawi issue is a plain isolated military situation is a prelude to a brewing national militarization of the Philippines.

In this regard, he had ordered the air force to “flatten the mountains” to kill the NPAs. To date after destruction of several mountains and making people leave their domiciles and their source of livelihood, no NPA has been reported killed by a single bomb. What a waste of resources. Moreover, this destruction is against protection of the environment. Of course, he does not care as he did not even give his full support to Regina Lopez who was not placed as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) by the Commission of Appointments (CA). He just said “wala akong magagawa” to the glee of mining firms and other harbinger of natural resource destruction. Basically, like in many of his justifications to his errs, in the case of Lopez, he was hiding behind the skirts of the institutions like the CA

Thus, given all the above, while 16 million Filipinos voted for him to explode positive changes in their lives and others, Duterte proves to be a dud.

Thus, now his added 'D' is as in Directionless. And without concrete programs to really benefit the Filipinos Duterte's ABC is he is Absolutely Bewildered and Confused of what he is. One thing is clear, he is not a leftist with all its connotations.