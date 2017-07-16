74-year old Kalinga political prisoner now in ICU

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Barely a year after the military arrested and detained, Marcos Aggalao, an elderly who is now 74, is now confined at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kalinga Provincial Hospital after suffering from a stroke.

According to the members of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance-Kalinga Chapter who visited the Aggalao, the left side of his body is paralyzed probably due to the stroke. They also said the elderly man is afflicted with dementia and urinary tract infection.

Last year, in the afternoon of September 11, Aggalao was arrested by army troops belonging to the 50th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (IBPA) in Sitio Dalyagan, Barangay Gawaan in Balbalan town. At he time of his arrest, he is already suffering from hypertension and ulcer.

He was detained at the Kalinga Provincial Jail and was slapped with 11 trumped up charges.

The New Peoples Army (NPA) Kalinga in 2016 condemned the arrest of Aggalao. The NPA said he used to be a New Peoples Army guerilla fighter but retired in 2012 due to poor health condition and old age.

Aggalao’s arrest happened even while the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and the Government of the Philippines (GPh) indefinite ceasefire declarations were still in place.

The CPA-Kalinga and the Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA) Karapatan continue to demand the dropping of false charges against Aggalao. # nordis.net