WEEKLY REFLECTIONS: FANATICISM AND INDIFFERENCE: THE MARAWI CRISIS

By. REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

www.nordis.net

“Who is my neighbor?” – Luke 10:29b

The Marawi Crisis

Marawi is on fire! This perhaps is an appropriate description of the war going on in Marawi City since last week. Some building facilities of our school, Dansalan College, were burned down by the Maute Terrorist Group that invaded this peaceful Muslim City in the South, creating havoc and terror among hapless innocent people. As of this writing hundreds already died from both sides of the government forces and the terrorist group, and thousands have to evacuate to nearby places, like Iligan City. But many are still held hostage by the Maute Terrorist Group or simply trapped inside the city in ruins.

President Duterte used the terrorist attack in Marawi as a justification for declaring Martial Law in the whole region of Mindanao, and also threatened to declare Martial Law in Luzon and Visayas as well, if terrorism spread throughout the whole country. Some are criticizing the President’s decision to declare Martial Law in Mindanao reminiscent of the Marcos abusive regime, while others, especially those in Mindanao, are also praising the President’s decisive move to address the crisis.

Many observe that crime rate in Mindanao has gone down enormously since Martial Law was declared due to the concentration of armed forces and police forces in Mindanao. People are simply afraid to commit crimes, because they can be apprehended even without arrest warrant. Again, this shows us that the deterrent for crime is not death penalty, but rather the assurance that criminals are apprehended and dealt with accordingly

Analysis and Explanations

Different groups have different analysis and explanations of the Marawi crisis. Some are saying that the crisis is a creation of the present administration in order to have a good justification for declaring Martial Law. But others are also saying that the crisis is the handiwork of the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), a fanatical jihadist group that envisions to make the whole world Islamic, not only Iraq and Syria, through violence and terrorism.

A German Psychiatrist, Dr. Emanuel Tanya, has a good explanation and analysis of Muslim terrorism today by using the significant events in history, especially the German experience with the Nazis. He was simply saying that Muslim terrorism thrives today, because of fanaticism and indifference: fanaticism on the part of some Muslim fundamentalists, and indifference on the part of the silent majority of Muslims.

Dr. Tanya said, “We are told again and again by ‘experts’ and ‘talking heads’ that Islam is a religion of peace and that the vast majority of Muslims just want to live in peace. Although this unqualified assertion may be true, it is entirely irrelevant. It is meaningless fluff meant to make us feel better, and meant to somehow diminish the spectre of fanatics rampaging across the globe in the name of Islam. The fact is that the fanatics rule Islam at this moment in history. It is the fanatics who march. It is the fanatics who wage any one of 50 shooting wars worldwide. It is the fanatics who systematically slaughter Christian or tribal groups throughout Africa and are gradually taking over the entire continent in an Islamic wave. It is the fanatics who bomb, behead, murder, or honour-kill. It is the fanatics who take over mosque after mosque. It is the fanatics who zealously spread the stoning and hanging of rape victims and homosexuals. It is the fanatics who teach their young to kill and to become suicide bombers.”

Dr. Tanya said further, “History lessons are often incredibly simple and blunt. Yet for all our powers of reason, we often miss the most basic and uncomplicated of points: peace-loving Muslims have been made irrelevant by their silence. Peace-loving Muslims will become our Enemy if they don’t speak up. They will awaken one day and find that the fanatics own them and the end of their world will have begun. Peace-loving people have died because the peaceful majority did not speak up until it was too late.”

Rev. Martin Niemöller said something similar during the time of Adolf Hitler in Germany: “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Biblical Injunction

The Parable of the Good Samaritan in the Gospel of Luke (cf. Lk. 10:25-37) is Jesus’ response to the question of the Scribe: “Who is My Neighbor?” In a period of crisis, this kind of question is always asked. This means that in crisis situations there are those who are considered neighbour and there are also those who are not.

In the Parable, fanaticism is shown by the robbers and the priest who saw the victim of the robbers but he did not help the victim. The robbers were fanatical in the sense that their ideology against the Roman Empire led them to stage robberies along the road to Jericho. The priest was also fanatical in the sense that his strict observance of the law of purification made him not to help a dead or dying person. This shows that sometimes doctrines our ideologies could harden a person’s heart, so that he is no longer capable of showing love and mercy to a person in need.

The Levite represents those who do not respond to the victims of robbers, because of fear that the robbers might still be around waiting for him. It is a picture of indifference because of fear.

Our school, Dansalan College, was established in Marawi City to teach people, Muslims and Christians alike, to be neighbours to one and all. It is meant to overcome fanaticism and indifference among religions. #nordis.net