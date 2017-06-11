Progressives hit AFP’s intensified surveillance

By KYLE EDWARD FRANCISCO

CANDON CITY — The Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRC) – Ilocos Program Office and Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA) strongly condemn the intensifying surveillance and vilification against its staff and volunteers perpetuated by elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Oplan Kapayapaan.

On June 5, Kagawad Roger Gallano of Brgy. San Isidro, Candon City told IHRA volunteers that individuals, who identified themselves as AFP operatives, repeatedly visited barangay officials from April to May. During the visits, said AFP personnel alleged that CRC/IHRA office serves as a safe house for New People’s Army (NPA) recruiters and went on to notify the officials that a massive NPA recruitment is being done in Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College-Candon Campus.

The operatives also gave the barangay officials a list of alleged new NPA recruits in the area. IHRA was able to identify the named individuals as members of progressive organizations – Anakbayan Ilocos and Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation. IHRA also learned that one of the names – Pidong Gabayan, a farmer from Salcedo, Ilocos who died in 1987.

On June 6 at around 11:00 AM Barangay San Isidro officials, informed Zoilo Baladad, program head for Ilocos that members of the AFP were at the barangay hall and were asking for the whereabouts of IHRA’s staff.

Baladad together with her aunt, one IHRA staff and Marie Rose Bentayen, owner of the house went to the barangay hall and talked with the AFP personnel together with the barangay officials. The army operatives identified themselves as Master Sargent Marvin Agustin Tajan, Corporal Allan Iligan Mustiso and Private First Class Valliente Alfredo Cabaro, all under the 7th Civilian Military Operations Battalion of the 7th Infantry Division, currently stationed at the Philippine National Police Office in Candon City. The said army officers said they were asking the whereabouts of IHRA staff to verify reports from their troops on the ground that a safe house for rebel recruitment is in the area.

Before the meeting ended, Kagawad Gallano informed IHRA that their nightly barangay patrols have observed that unidentified men riding-in-tandem were frequenting the street and corners near the office late in the evening and at dawn.

For IHRA and CRC staff, the surveillance on their office threatens their safety and as well as those who frequent their office to seek for their services. They pointed out that the hundreds of activists who have fallen victims to extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, abductions, and illegal arrests and detention were subjected to the same surveillance and harassment from AFP operatives and agents.

IHRA and CRC said the surveillance and harassment against them are glaring manifestations of more ruthless state actions to come if President Rodrigo Duterte continues to bend in favor of the militarist in his government. They added that these incidents highlight the war of suppression waged by state security forces against civilians, especially those who are critical against anti-people government policies.

IHRA and CRC staff urge all peace and human rights advocates to persevere in defending the people’s rights and welfare, and the quest for just peace amid the continuing repression and persecution. # nordis.net