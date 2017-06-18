Poetry: Road home

By ALMA B. SINUMLAG

I remember you running to me when my tooth ached

It was so painful, I thought I was dying

I remember you rushing to take the first trip

When I was alone and sick

Whenever you talked about the future

You were so passionate and animated

I sincerely thought it was real

But life as always is cruel

You remember that sunrise I saw you crying?

It was my first heart break

I thought it was the end

But you worked it out

You taught me about freedom

Not through rhetorics but through action

You gave us freedom to explore the world

To learn new ideas, unlearn the old

When everybody was laughing at my decisions

I knew you were silently proud

When everybody shrieked at my assertions

I knew you were hiding your smile

I do not know which part of this cruel world that set us apart

But I hope in this winding road called life

I can find the road that bring us home together

Happy father’s day, Ama! #