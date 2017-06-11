Statement: NUJP on Secretary Aguirre’s ‘misquoted’ destabilization plot accusation

By NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES

No, Mr. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, we the media will not be the scapegoats as you try to weasel your way out of your latest bout of foot-in-mouth disease.

“Hindi ko malaman why after they went there nagkagulo na after two weeks,” said Aguirre as he showed to the media the supposed photo of opposition lawmakers’ May 2 meeting with prominent families in Marawi City. “Sinabi sa akin they met with several families there, kasama na mga Lucman… meron nga members ng mga Alonto. But I don’t want to connect it [to the Marawi City crisis] unless there is evidence doon sa money taken.”

You lie when you claim you were “misquoted” when you lied about the fictitious meeting between opposition politicians and prominent Marawi clans that you then attempted to portray as a prelude to the continuing battle between government forces and extremist gunmen.

There was no misquotation. Your words were recorded on video and audio. So, no, you are not passing the buck on to reporters who did what they are supposed to do – accurately report your official acts and pronouncements.

It is bad enough that you have shown no qualms about throwing the law, the truth and justice out the window in your headlong rush to persecute – sorry, prosecute – perceived foes of the administration.

But trying to blame others for your blunders unmasks you as a mean-spirited coward.# nordis.net