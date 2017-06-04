NPA Kalinga counter-attacks gov’t troops

by JEOFFREY MHAR LAURA

www.nordis.net

BALBALAN, Kalinga — The Lejo Cawilan Command (LCC), the local command of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Kalinga launched dispersed counter-operations against the ‘coy-sized’ operations of the 50th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army (IBPA) in the area.

Ka Tipon Gil-ayab, spokeperson of LCC, in an emailed press release, said that the 50th IBPA’s operations within the Banao tribe’s territories in Balbalan town have adversely affected the people’s lives.

The NPA spokes said two government troopers were killed and four others were wounded during their counter-operation, which lasted from May 13 to May 15.

“Nakatulong ang mga bubuyog kung saan 8 kaaway ang nakagat at lumobo ang kanilang buong katawan. Dinala sila para magamot sa Western Hospital sa Poblacion, Balbalan,” said Gil-ayab said.

The communist army, meanwhile, lost one of their own and another wounded during their counter operations.

Gil-ayab identified the fallen red fighter as Ka Alay. He said that government troops pursued Ka Alay even when he was wounded. He said under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL), Ka Alay was a hors de combat when the government soldiers found him.

Part IV of the CARHRIHL states that combatants who are sick or wounded should not be killed but instead be treated.

“Ngunit tanging nilabag ng AFP ang international humanitarian law sa digmaan sa pamamagitan ng pagbuhos ng mga bala sa buong katawan ni Ka Alay na nagresulta sa pagkawasak ng kanyang ulo, pagkaputol ng 2 hita at binti niya, at tadtad ng mga bala ang dibdib at tiyan niya,” Gil-ayab said.

Gil-ayab further said that two military helicopters launched machine gun strafing last March 15 and 16 in the forests and rice fields in Balbalasang village that traumatized the Banao people.

Gil-ayab also hit the 50th IBPA’s setting up of an economic blockade and hamleting in two sitios of Barangay Balbalasang. #nordis.net