MP congressman dies at 70

BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province Representative Maximo Dalog Sr. died at dawn Saturday morning in a Metro Manila hospital. He was 70.

“The people of Mountain Province lost one of its great men and are in deep mourning. Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” the local government unit of Bauko said.

According to the Bauko government, Dalog died around 2:00 AM after a week in the hospital.

Information from the family said he succumbed to sepsis secondary to pneumonia.

Dalog was one of the founders and an avid advocate of the non-governmental Kataguan Dialysis Patients Organization Inc., which stages an annual caravan to raise funds for dialysis patients living in or from Mountain Province.

The caravan, started in 2015, is now part of the annual “Lang-ay” (Community sharing) Festival of Mountain Province.

Born October 1, 1946, Dalog was married to Cecilia Yawan of Bontoc, with whom he had six children.

His remains will be brought to Tam-awan Village, Baguio City afternoon of June 4 and will be available for public viewing for two hours upon arrival. He will be brought home to Bontoc town, Mountain Province via Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya due to impassable portions of the Baguio-Bontoc road on June 4 for an overnight vigil at Caluttit village.

On June 6 his remains will be brought to Napo, Bila, Bauko where he will lie in repose until his burial on June 12.