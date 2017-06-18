Kalinga adopts DAR chief, Usec

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael “Paeng” Mariano and his Undersecretary Sylvia Mallari are now officially Ykalinga or children or from Kalinga Province.

In separate resolutions approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Kalinga, the two were adopted as son and daughter of the Ykalingas or the indigenous people of the province on Thursday, June 15.

Mariano was given the Kalinga name ” Binsay” meaning a brave warrior fearing no one for the sake of peoples rights and welfare. Mallari meanwhile was named “Dinayao” for her utmost dedication at advancing the people’s welfare.

On his social media account, Kalinga Acting Governor James Edduba posted that the two top DAR officials were in the province to turnover completed projects for the municipalities of Tinglayan and Pasil and award land titles to beneficiaries for the various Barangays in the province.

The DAR officials also went to the municipality of Rizal to visit irrigation and farm to market road projects. # nordis.net